It seems like just yesterday when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed baby Archie into the world, doesn’t it? And yet, here we are 14 months later finding out that the adorable royal is rapidly approaching a major milestone: walking. In fact, according to one inside source, Meghan and Harry’s firstborn son may be taking his first steps as we speak!

Royal expert Katie Nicholl touched base with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend to discuss the Sussex family’s first Fourth of July in the United States. Their plans, she explained, largely consisted of the proud parents celebrating every second with their sweet boy. “I think he is just about walking. He’s a very happy little boy; he’s loving life in L.A.,” Nicholl explained of baby Archie. She continued, this time speaking to Meghan and Harry’s mindset, “They really do love that family time and they’ve had a lot of that recently. They both feel very grateful for that time they’ve had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones.”

Starting to toddle around isn’t the only big development baby Archie has experienced recently, either. In June, a source told Us Weekly that Meghan and Harry’s son has also become more vocal in recent months. “He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book, and ‘dog,’” the source revealed.

For now, the family is experiencing all of baby Archie’s milestones in their temporary L.A. abode: a house owned by friend Tyler Perry. “I’m told they haven’t found their forever home yet,” said Nicholl. “They’re still looking.”

Meghan and Harry are also still on the hunt for their perfect post-royal employment. To that end, though, baby Archie isn’t the only one in the family who is taking big steps these days — in June, his parents signed with the Harry Walker Agency. An exclusive speakers’ agency, the firm represents other major names like the Obamas and Serena Williams.

