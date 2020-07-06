EntertainmentEntertainment News

Remembering Nick Cordero, the Father and Husband

The world lost another great light over the weekend as Broadway star Nick Cordero passed away from coronavirus complications. The Tony-nominated star, who’d been hospitalized for over 90 days, was 41 at the time of his death. And while it goes without saying that the impact of this loss will be felt sorely by the theater, Cordero wasn’t just a phenomenal stage actor ⁠— he was also a loving husband to wife Amanda Kloots and father to their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Kloots shared the heartbreaking news of her husband’s tragic passing, writing on Instagram Sunday, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

So, join us in honoring Cordero by looking back at what were undoubtedly his most treasured roles: partner and dad.

Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick

In May, Kloots shared the last photo taken of the family of three before Cordero fell ill. Baby Elvis is all bundled up as they take a walk.

Kloots shared two throwback photos in March, one with the couple before Elvis and one with the couple after ⁠— striking the same adorably-Broadway-esque pose.

Back in February, Cordero, Kloots and baby Elvis sat in the empty living room of their new home on Love Street. It marked their first family photo in the new place.

Cordero made a heartwarming tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day, writing, “We’ve gone through so much change in the last year. Our first child, a move across the country, our first house, car, new jobs, new everything. It’s been a lot to go through, and challenging to be sure. During the highs and lows whenever I look at you words can’t describe how lucky I feel to be on this journey with you. The future’s uncertain, the path not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear.”

For Christmas 2019, Kloots shared a sweet snapshot of the couple kissing in front of their Christmas tree.

One year ago we announced that Elvis was on his way and one year later we bought our first home!! Los Angeles you won us over! We are home owners! There is so much to be thankful for! ⠀ It was an absolute dream come true. Nick and I had been looking at homes in Laurel Canyon for years, laying in bed searching Zillow listings before we would fall asleep. When we saw an open house one Sunday for a home located on the famous “Love Street,” we had to go see it! The first thing I saw when we walked in was a picture of Elvis Presley… I knew it was meant to be! With the help of @mollyetuttle , @zachbraff and the BEST realtors @canyonhaus we closed yesterday! ⠀ There are definitely some things we want to do and renovations needed so if anyone has recommendations please leave them in the comments section!! Nick and I are new to this and we need all the help we can get. We really want to make our new home special but keep those cozy canyon vibes!

Kloots and Cordero gave fans a first peek at their first home back in November, admitting of their new address, “Los Angeles you won us over!”

Family fun day with The King @platform_la

Baby’s first Halloween! In October 2018, the family of three enjoyed some outdoor festivities for this spooky holiday.

For Cordero’s birthday, Kloots posted an oh-so-sweet snapshot of the parents staring down at their sleeping baby boy.

Despite what was surely a hectic travel journey to California with “7 bags, 2 dogs and a baby,” Kloots and Cordero were still smiling.

In true (precious) theater nerd fashion, Cordero and Kloots spent a day date seeing Moulin Rouge on Broadway.

Kloots and Cordero celebrated a subdued Fourth of July in 2019 by haning out with friends and, naturally, baby Elvis.

On June 10, 2019, Kloots and Cordero posed in the hospital with their brand new baby boy, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

Cordero kisses Kloots’ baby bump in this beautiful maternity shot taken shortly before baby Elvis arrived.

Kloots and Cordero pose on the beach at dusk during a vacation to Grand Cayman in April 2019. With Kloots being in her third trimester at the time, it’s safe to say this trip was a babymoon.

Kloots and Cordero were all smiles at the opening of Cordero’s one-man-show 54 Below last spring. Gushed Kloots, “One of Nick’s favorite things to say, which is so true about being an artist, ‘Put something there that was never there before and you’ll succeed!’ He did that tonight and I wateched in awe.”

During her pregnancy with Elvis, Kloots gave her husband a shout-out for showing up for every doctor and hospital appointment. “He’s going to be the best daddy!!” she raved.

The then-parents-to-be stole a night out on the town together for Valentine’s Day.

Kloots and Cordero announced their pregnancy in November 2018 by wearing super-cute coordinating shirts.

Sundays are for lovers ❤️💙💛💚💜🧡

“Sundays are for lovers,” Kloots captioned a chic photo of the blonde (yes, Cordero too!) couple.

 

Le Mur des Je T’aime with my ❤️ #Paris #montmarte

Love was definitely in the air in October 2018 when Kloots and Cordero stole away to Paris for a romantic getaway.

When Cordero turned 40 in September 2018, Kloots helped him commemorate the moment by sharing a sweet treat.

Kloots didn’t reveal what their secret tradition was, but she admitted in 2018 that the couple has one. And, really, how much fun is that?

Out east! #labordayweekend

For Labor Day weekend in 2018, the couple squeezed in some quality time with Cordero’s longtime best friend, Scrubs actor Zach Braff.

Why have one honeymoon when you can have three? For the third leg of Kloots and Cordero’s epic post-wedding adventure, the couple toured Bali.

 

 

A private morning breakfast for two on the Serengeti!

Lunch views! Day 1 on safari!

Leg two of the couple’s honeymoon took them to Africa.

Sunset in Capri! ❤️

First night in Capri!

Kloots and Cordero kicked off their six-week honeymoon adventure with a stay in beautiful Italy.

 

On September 3, 2017, the stunning couple said “I do” to a life together during their dreamy New York City nuptials.

