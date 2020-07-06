The world lost another great light over the weekend as Broadway star Nick Cordero passed away from coronavirus complications. The Tony-nominated star, who’d been hospitalized for over 90 days, was 41 at the time of his death. And while it goes without saying that the impact of this loss will be felt sorely by the theater, Cordero wasn’t just a phenomenal stage actor ⁠— he was also a loving husband to wife Amanda Kloots and father to their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Kloots shared the heartbreaking news of her husband’s tragic passing, writing on Instagram Sunday, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

So, join us in honoring Cordero by looking back at what were undoubtedly his most treasured roles: partner and dad.

In May, Kloots shared the last photo taken of the family of three before Cordero fell ill. Baby Elvis is all bundled up as they take a walk.

Kloots shared two throwback photos in March, one with the couple before Elvis and one with the couple after ⁠— striking the same adorably-Broadway-esque pose.

Back in February, Cordero, Kloots and baby Elvis sat in the empty living room of their new home on Love Street. It marked their first family photo in the new place.

Cordero made a heartwarming tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day, writing, “We’ve gone through so much change in the last year. Our first child, a move across the country, our first house, car, new jobs, new everything. It’s been a lot to go through, and challenging to be sure. During the highs and lows whenever I look at you words can’t describe how lucky I feel to be on this journey with you. The future’s uncertain, the path not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear.”

For Christmas 2019, Kloots shared a sweet snapshot of the couple kissing in front of their Christmas tree.

Kloots and Cordero gave fans a first peek at their first home back in November, admitting of their new address, “Los Angeles you won us over!”

Baby’s first Halloween! In October 2018, the family of three enjoyed some outdoor festivities for this spooky holiday.

For Cordero’s birthday, Kloots posted an oh-so-sweet snapshot of the parents staring down at their sleeping baby boy.

Despite what was surely a hectic travel journey to California with “7 bags, 2 dogs and a baby,” Kloots and Cordero were still smiling.

In true (precious) theater nerd fashion, Cordero and Kloots spent a day date seeing Moulin Rouge on Broadway.

Kloots and Cordero celebrated a subdued Fourth of July in 2019 by haning out with friends and, naturally, baby Elvis.

On June 10, 2019, Kloots and Cordero posed in the hospital with their brand new baby boy, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

Cordero kisses Kloots’ baby bump in this beautiful maternity shot taken shortly before baby Elvis arrived.

Kloots and Cordero pose on the beach at dusk during a vacation to Grand Cayman in April 2019. With Kloots being in her third trimester at the time, it’s safe to say this trip was a babymoon.

Kloots and Cordero were all smiles at the opening of Cordero’s one-man-show 54 Below last spring. Gushed Kloots, “One of Nick’s favorite things to say, which is so true about being an artist, ‘Put something there that was never there before and you’ll succeed!’ He did that tonight and I wateched in awe.”

During her pregnancy with Elvis, Kloots gave her husband a shout-out for showing up for every doctor and hospital appointment. “He’s going to be the best daddy!!” she raved.

The then-parents-to-be stole a night out on the town together for Valentine’s Day.

Kloots and Cordero announced their pregnancy in November 2018 by wearing super-cute coordinating shirts.

“Sundays are for lovers,” Kloots captioned a chic photo of the blonde (yes, Cordero too!) couple.

Love was definitely in the air in October 2018 when Kloots and Cordero stole away to Paris for a romantic getaway.

When Cordero turned 40 in September 2018, Kloots helped him commemorate the moment by sharing a sweet treat.

Kloots didn’t reveal what their secret tradition was, but she admitted in 2018 that the couple has one. And, really, how much fun is that?

For Labor Day weekend in 2018, the couple squeezed in some quality time with Cordero’s longtime best friend, Scrubs actor Zach Braff.

Why have one honeymoon when you can have three? For the third leg of Kloots and Cordero’s epic post-wedding adventure, the couple toured Bali.

Leg two of the couple’s honeymoon took them to Africa.

Kloots and Cordero kicked off their six-week honeymoon adventure with a stay in beautiful Italy.

On September 3, 2017, the stunning couple said “I do” to a life together during their dreamy New York City nuptials.

