The world lost another great light over the weekend as Broadway star Nick Cordero passed away from coronavirus complications. The Tony-nominated star, who’d been hospitalized for over 90 days, was 41 at the time of his death. And while it goes without saying that the impact of this loss will be felt sorely by the theater, Cordero wasn’t just a phenomenal stage actor — he was also a loving husband to wife Amanda Kloots and father to their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.
Kloots shared the heartbreaking news of her husband’s tragic passing, writing on Instagram Sunday, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”
So, join us in honoring Cordero by looking back at what were undoubtedly his most treasured roles: partner and dad.
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick
In May, Kloots shared the last photo taken of the family of three before Cordero fell ill. Baby Elvis is all bundled up as they take a walk.
Today is my birthday! I’m so thankful today for my family and friends! I’m thankful for our health and the ability to all be together today. We won’t be doing much today, haha, but I do want to take a drive to the ocean because seeing water always makes me happy. This photo was taken a couple weeks ago and if you slide to the right you’ll see a similar photo we did from our engagement shoot. During the shoot Nick thought it would be cute to recreate the photo we did years ago now with Elvis! Nick and I love to dance, we love to sing and we love to smile. Here’s to another year of doing just that!
Kloots shared two throwback photos in March, one with the couple before Elvis and one with the couple after — striking the same adorably-Broadway-esque pose.
Our first family photo in our new home, before we start renovations! We walked in yesterday for the first time feeling so incredibly grateful. I’ve been told you never forget your first home. It’s where Elvis will take his first steps and say his first words 😭 Check out my stories to see the house tour! ⠀ We live in Love Street now and we will linger long! We’ve got a house and garden and we will see what happens!!
Back in February, Cordero, Kloots and baby Elvis sat in the empty living room of their new home on Love Street. It marked their first family photo in the new place.
We’ve gone through so much change in the last year. Our first child, a move across the country, our first house, car, new jobs, new everything. It’s been a lot to go through, and challenging to be sure. During the highs and lows whenever I look at you words can’t describe how lucky I feel to be on this journey with you. The future’s uncertain, the path not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear. I love you @amandakloots. Happy Valentines Day. ❤️💫
Cordero made a heartwarming tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day, writing, “We’ve gone through so much change in the last year. Our first child, a move across the country, our first house, car, new jobs, new everything. It’s been a lot to go through, and challenging to be sure. During the highs and lows whenever I look at you words can’t describe how lucky I feel to be on this journey with you. The future’s uncertain, the path not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear.”
So much change has happened in Nick and I’s life in the last six months. We had a baby, moved across the country, started jobs in a new city and bought a home! 2019 has ended with change to say the least! It has been hard on our relationship for sure, finding moments to appreciate each other are few and far between. However, I love this man and know that our journey together has just begun! Here’s to being brave, making moves and not being 100% certain but doing it for love and family! What changes happened in your life in 2019?
For Christmas 2019, Kloots shared a sweet snapshot of the couple kissing in front of their Christmas tree.
One year ago we announced that Elvis was on his way and one year later we bought our first home!! Los Angeles you won us over! We are home owners! There is so much to be thankful for! ⠀ It was an absolute dream come true. Nick and I had been looking at homes in Laurel Canyon for years, laying in bed searching Zillow listings before we would fall asleep. When we saw an open house one Sunday for a home located on the famous “Love Street,” we had to go see it! The first thing I saw when we walked in was a picture of Elvis Presley… I knew it was meant to be! With the help of @mollyetuttle , @zachbraff and the BEST realtors @canyonhaus we closed yesterday! ⠀ There are definitely some things we want to do and renovations needed so if anyone has recommendations please leave them in the comments section!! Nick and I are new to this and we need all the help we can get. We really want to make our new home special but keep those cozy canyon vibes!
Kloots and Cordero gave fans a first peek at their first home back in November, admitting of their new address, “Los Angeles you won us over!”
Baby’s first Halloween! In October 2018, the family of three enjoyed some outdoor festivities for this spooky holiday.
For Cordero’s birthday, Kloots posted an oh-so-sweet snapshot of the parents staring down at their sleeping baby boy.
Despite what was surely a hectic travel journey to California with “7 bags, 2 dogs and a baby,” Kloots and Cordero were still smiling.
In true (precious) theater nerd fashion, Cordero and Kloots spent a day date seeing Moulin Rouge on Broadway.
Kloots and Cordero celebrated a subdued Fourth of July in 2019 by haning out with friends and, naturally, baby Elvis.
On June 10, 2019, Kloots and Cordero posed in the hospital with their brand new baby boy, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.
Cordero kisses Kloots’ baby bump in this beautiful maternity shot taken shortly before baby Elvis arrived.
An incredible week in Grand Cayman! Thank you so much @mrse212 and @henley212 for our lovely stay @caribbeanclub 🥰 Nick originally did not understand the concept of a babymoon- but now, third trimester, we both understand how important this week was! We slept, relaxed, ate and talked so much about becoming parents!!! We are so excited for this next chapter!
Kloots and Cordero pose on the beach at dusk during a vacation to Grand Cayman in April 2019. With Kloots being in her third trimester at the time, it’s safe to say this trip was a babymoon.
Kloots and Cordero were all smiles at the opening of Cordero’s one-man-show 54 Below last spring. Gushed Kloots, “One of Nick’s favorite things to say, which is so true about being an artist, ‘Put something there that was never there before and you’ll succeed!’ He did that tonight and I wateched in awe.”
During her pregnancy with Elvis, Kloots gave her husband a shout-out for showing up for every doctor and hospital appointment. “He’s going to be the best daddy!!” she raved.
The then-parents-to-be stole a night out on the town together for Valentine’s Day.
Kloots and Cordero announced their pregnancy in November 2018 by wearing super-cute coordinating shirts.
“Sundays are for lovers,” Kloots captioned a chic photo of the blonde (yes, Cordero too!) couple.
Love was definitely in the air in October 2018 when Kloots and Cordero stole away to Paris for a romantic getaway.
When Cordero turned 40 in September 2018, Kloots helped him commemorate the moment by sharing a sweet treat.
Kloots didn’t reveal what their secret tradition was, but she admitted in 2018 that the couple has one. And, really, how much fun is that?
For Labor Day weekend in 2018, the couple squeezed in some quality time with Cordero’s longtime best friend, Scrubs actor Zach Braff.
“If you have someone that you think is The One, take that person and travel around the world. Buy a plane ticket for the two of you to travel all around the world, and go to places that are hard to go to and hard to get out of. And if when you come back to JFK, when you land in JFK, and you're still in love with that person, get married at the airport.” – Bill Murray.
Why have one honeymoon when you can have three? For the third leg of Kloots and Cordero’s epic post-wedding adventure, the couple toured Bali.
Asante Sana! It means “thank you very much” in Swahili! We ended our honeymoon in Africa tonight with another private dinner overlooking our lodge thanks to our amazing butler and @andbeyondtravel ❤️ We head to BALI today where I get back to work teaching an amazing retreat for @fitandflygirl 💪🏻👯♀️⭐️ I cant wait to meet everyone! I’m definitely looking forward to some workouts!
Highlights from our second camp, Serengeti Under Canvas! Thanks to @andbeyondtravel our stay here was phenomenal! We saw leopards, lions mating, a baby hippo, and a mom and baby rhino to complete the BIG 5! Tomorrow we head to our last camp! We already want to come back to Africa!!
Leg two of the couple’s honeymoon took them to Africa.
Kloots and Cordero kicked off their six-week honeymoon adventure with a stay in beautiful Italy.
My second dress for evening was something I could dance all night in. The skirt detached to reveal an appliqué wedding romper. I knew I didn't want to ruin my wedding gown in any way so this little number turned out to be the perfect costume change! It fit our Broadway dance and party perfectly! My hairpiece was from @lunabeabride avail @spinabride #wedding #weddingdress #nyc #skylark #bride #romper 📸: @holtz_photography
On September 3, 2017, the stunning couple said “I do” to a life together during their dreamy New York City nuptials.
