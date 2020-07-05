Julia Roberts seems to keep most of her family life off of social media, which is why we took note when the actress took to Instagram yesterday to share a major milestone. On July 4th, Roberts celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder. For the post, the Pretty Woman actress posted a sweet selfie of her kissing her husband’s cheek while Moder offered a subtle smile to the camera.

“✨18 years✨ #heckyes” the caption read to mark the duo’s nearly two decades of marriage. They tied the knot back in 2002 and share three kids: 15-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 13-year-old son, Henry.

The last time we saw a sweet snap of the couple on Roberts’ Instagram was on Valentine’s Day, 2019:

Roberts and Moder first met in 2000 on the set of the movie The Mexican, where Moder was working behind the camera. While the famous star is known for keeping her family life private, she opened up about her marriage in a 2018 interview for Extra, where she described her husband as an “awesome human being” and noted, “We have so much fun.”

And speaking of fun, here’s a little fun fact: Roberts and Moder picked a popular day to tie the knot in Hollywood. They share their wedding anniversary date with at least two other famous couples. Yesterday, Victoria and David Beckham also celebrated their anniversary and marked 21 years of marriage. And Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis celebrated five years of marriage yesterday, having tied the knot on the 4th of July, 2015.

