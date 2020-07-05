It was arguably the most buzzed-about pregnancy announcement in Hollywood history — in February 2017, Beyoncé announced she and Jay-Z were expecting twins. That in and of itself was major news. What made it worthy of a million headlines, though, was how Beyoncé made the announcement: sitting in front of a massive floral arrangement, wearing a veil, cradling her growing belly. Such was the world’s first introduction to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of Rumi and Sir since they officially joined the world in June 2017. It’s not like we blame Bey and Jay for keeping their little cuties close. We’d want to keep them all to ourselves, too! And since we’re getting to see more and more of big sis Blue Ivy these days, we have hope that in a few years the Carters will feel more comfortable letting the public get to know the twins better.

Plus, Rumi and Sir haven’t remained entirely shrouded in secrecy. From the few peeks of the pair we’ve gotten (along with quotes from their famous parents), we’re already starting to feel like we know the three-year-olds. So, join us in looking back on those special times and reveling in what we do know about Rumi and Sir.

They’re Geminis

“They’re here!” Those were the joyous words shared by Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles in June 2017 to confirm the twins’ arrival on June 13. That makes them Geminis. According to Horoscope.com, this Zodiac sign is known for being “smart, passionate, and dynamic.” Which, let’s be real, sounds a lot like the rest of the Carter fam. But since Geminis are known as the chameleons of the Zodiac, something tells us Rumi and Sir could be the wild cards of the bunch.

Their Entrance Into the World Was Dramatic

Beyoncé headlined Glastonbury when she was pregnant with Blue & suffering bad morning sickness. She headlined Coachella 10 months after giving birth to twins Rumi & Sir & having had an emergency caesarean. A Queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/UJrn6qXxr0 — Rebecca (@Rebbeebee) June 27, 2020

Although Rumi and Sir’s debut into the world ultimately went well, it wasn’t without any drama. In her candid cover interview with Vogue in 2018, Beyoncé revealed that the twins’ birth came under scary circumstances.

“I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month,” she shared of the day she gave birth to the twins, continuing, “My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU… I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later.”

Their Names Have Unique Stories

It goes without saying that Rumi and Sir are memorable names because they’re so distinctive. What are their namesakes? In an interview for this streaming service Tidal, proud dad Jay-Z explained that they named their daughter after a creative inspiration. “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he said. As for their son, it was more of a feeling. “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

Their Future Brands Are Already Protected

Rumi and Sir. They're filing copyrights to protect future merchandising opportunities. You're welcome. — ◾️▪️kaylee▪️◾️ (@kayleecromling) July 2, 2017

If little Rumi and Sir do decide to follow in their famous parents’ footsteps and go into the entertainment industry, their “brand” is already protected. Shortly after their arrival, People magazine confirmed that both “Rumi Carter” and “Sir Carter” have been given a U.S. trademark. The Carters also went this route with Blue.

Big Sis Is a Big Fan

Beyoncé is looking at a portrait of herself where Rumi and Sir are handing her the Grammy's and Blue Ivy is at the bottom 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/9JWdgVII44 — Moksh🍯 (@lemonadesslut) June 28, 2020

Curious how Blue Ivy adapted to no longer being the only little Carter at home? According to grandma Tina Knowles Lawson, she’s a wonderful sibling! “She’s very proud and very excited,” Lawson told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot.”

They’re Already World Travelers

At just three years old, the twins have been to places that some of us dream to go. In fact, Bey and Jay offered the first candid glimpse of Rumi and Sir during a trip abroad. The sneak peek came in July 2018, while the family vacationed in Europe. One photo shows the twins sitting on Beyoncé’s lap, while another shows Jay and Rumi on the deck of a yacht. He holds her hands as she stares out at the water beyond.

Both Rumi & Sir Carter are growing right in front our eyes. 😍 pic.twitter.com/6AhLqO7KaD — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 21, 2018

Beyoncé delighted fans by sharing the sweet snapshots on her website, Beyonce.com — and she did so again in December 2018. This time, though, the family was on a trip in South Asia for the holidays. Bey posted snapshots of Rumi and Sir on the beach and, well, they couldn’t be cuter if they tried.

Rumi Inspired Bey’s Iconic Coachella Performance

Powerful! @Beyonce singing James Weldon Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during her historic performance as the first Black woman to headline #Coachella ✊🏾#BlackNationalAnthem #becauseofthemwecan pic.twitter.com/pCDaY9XOba — #becauseofthemwecan (@Becauseofthem) April 15, 2018

When Beyoncé headlined Coachella in 2018, everyone stopped and paid attention — it’s widely praised as one of the greatest live performances of all time. And fans have Rumi to thank for at least one memorable moment in “Beychella.” She explained the backstory during her 2018 cover interview with Vogue. “I had a clear vision for Coachella. I was so specific because I’d seen it, I’d heard it, and it was already written inside of me. One day I was randomly singing the black national anthem to Rumi while putting her to sleep. I started humming it to her every day,” she said.

She continued, “In the show at the time, I was working on a version of the anthem with these dark minor chords and stomps and belts and screams. After a few days of humming the anthem, I realized I had the melody wrong. I was singing the wrong anthem. One of the most rewarding parts of the show was making that change.”

They Have Opposite Personalities

Rumi & Sir Carter are 3 years old today. Look at these bundles of perfection. pic.twitter.com/xy1Yle8Frx — K (@kallmekam_) June 13, 2020

Just because they look alike doesn’t mean they’re going to act alike — ask any mother of twins, and she’ll likely tell you the same! Such certainly seems to be true for Rumi and Sir, too. Chatting with Us Weekly in February 2019, Grandma Lawson gave some behind-the-scenes intel on the twins’ individual character traits.

“The girl is just going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad,” Lawson said. And Rumi will have help ruling the world if you ask Lawson. Referring to big sis Blue, she joked, “She’s the Queen B. The second Queen B.”

They Look Like Blue’s Mini-Mes

Those Carter genes run strong! To celebrate the start of 2020, Beyoncé shared a video reel of highlights from the previous year. The video included two extra-cute glimpses of Rumi and Sir that confirmed (a) how fast the twins are growing and (b) that they look a whole lot like their big sister did when she was their age.

