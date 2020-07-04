Jennifer Lopez ushered in America’s birthday with a show of activism. The multi-hyphenate star posted a fun throwback clip of the video of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance (with daughter Emme!) singing her classic track, “Get’s Let Loud.” And she urged her followers to use their voices to stand up against racial injustices and to go out and vote in this upcoming November election.

“This Independence Day, I am simply asking everyone to celebrate by getting LOUD. 🎆 #LetsGetLoud by using our voices, by changing the race and age voting gap, and driving everyone to the polls to vote this November,” she wrote. She also encouraged her American audience to register to vote — and made it easier by linking to voter registration details through her Instagram bio.

Lopez also gave a shoutout to fellow mom-of-two Michelle Obama’s organization, #WhenWeAllVote. “Many thanks to @MichelleObama for starting her organization #WhenWeAllVote, making it easier for people to register. And thank you for joining us by banding together to BE the change you want to see in the world. ✨❤️✨ Link in my bio for registration details,” she concluded the caption.

It appears that activism runs in the family. Last month, Lopez’s son urged her to support the George Floyd protests, proving this mama is bringing up the next generation of anti-racists.

“We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world,” the Hustlers star wrote when sharing the news. Echoing today’s message with these words of wisdom, Lopez shows how we can use our patriotic spirt to protest with the same energy level as many celebrate the Super Bowl halftime show.

With this call to action, Lopez, like celebrity moms, from Kristen Bell to Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, and more, continues to use her platform to speak out about this country’s blindspots and collectively work toward making this country a better place for us all to live.

