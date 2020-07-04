Gabrielle Union once again proved her cool mom status in the most socially-responsible way possible. The actress shared another photoshoot with her adorable toddler daughter, Kaavia, wearing a coordinating floral-printed crown and face mask as her socially distant summer outfit of the day. Even better: She tagged the company that makes these two accessories, Royal Jelly Harlem, to show support and introduce her followers to this black-owned business.

“Real queens wear masks. #YourActionsSaveLives Crown and mask courtesy of Black-owned company @royaljellynyc 🖤🖤✊🏾,” the mother of the 1-year-old captioned the post. Kaavia is wearing the brand’s Kids Mask in Burgundy Flowers and the Child Crown in the same pattern, which is reversible and features a wide vertical stripe print on the other side. This mask also is available in adult sizes in the color option shown here as well as other chic variations, including red seersucker, tic tac toe, and yellow toile patterns. Shop these beautiful masks below.

All of the company’s masks are made in New York City out of 100% cotton or linen. They’re double-lined with filters and color-contrasting linings. We couldn’t think of a more heart-warming way to welcome July 4th weekend and spread some mother-daughter support from the West to the East coast.

This photo is another proud moment that her daughter can one day look back on. Union has thoroughly documented her baby’s highlights, including her adorably failing the snack challenge and the duo’s twinning moment. We can’t wait to see what adventures the family will share next.

