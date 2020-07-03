Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Is Her Mom’s Tennis Twin

Call it a love match! Tennis legend Serena Williams took to the court (and Instagram) to share a session with her best doubles partner ever — her toddler daughter Olympia — and it couldn’t be cuter. Williams posted a series of photos on social media Tuesday night showing her and her 2 1/2-year-old daughter wearing identical purple unitards and holding Wilson rackets. And honestly? Olympia’s presence on the court is already fierce. The toddler has apparently already perfected her baseline squat (hi, Wimbledon 2035?) as well as an adorable racket-over-the-shoulder pose. And the video of her high-fiving mom at the end? So sweet.

We’re not the only ones loving this post — Williams’ family and celebrity friends were all over the comments section. “I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!” Williams’ sister Venue wrote. Gabrielle Union posted, “Obsessed!! Also dropping Kaav off 💛” and Zendaya wrote “Omg😩😍.” Even Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, felt compelled to comment — twice: “Fine as wine 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️” and then “Cute as a button ❤️❤️❤️”

We couldn’t agree more, and love seeing Williams show off these sweet moments with her little girl. Most recently, she shared a home video starring Olympia and the toddler’s favorite doll, QuaiQuai; Williams also shared a hilarious video of Olympia interrupting her self-care routine and — speaking of self-care — a sweet manicure that Olympia gave dad Alexis Ohanian.

Sweet pictures aside, Williams and Ohanian have already proved they’re #ParentGoals, from sending an inspirational message to working parents to speaking about Ohanian’s reasons for resigning from the Reddit board. So keep the inspiration and adorable family photos coming — this is one love match we want to keep watching!

