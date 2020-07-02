It seems like just yesterday that Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon was born and yet, here we are, shocked over her latest photo of the now-teen. When did he become a whole man? And could he look any more like dad Ryan Phillippe?! The Little Fires Everywhere star has once again reminded us of the fleeting nature of youth by sharing the oh-so-grown-up snapshot of her eldest child. But hey, at least it comes with a boost of nostalgia — Deacon, 16, is giving off some serious late-’90s-Phillippe vibes.

Witherspoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share what appears to be a simple appreciation post for her son. “Love this kid a whole lot,” she gushed. In the photo, Deacon sits in a boat wearing a t-shirt and wayfarer shades. The camera caught him a sort of half-smile that we’re certain we’ve seen on his dad before. However, as much as Deacon favors his mom, that isn’t the only comparison this photo is garnering.

“He looks just like you!” one fan commented, with another playfully dubbing Deacon a “mini-Reese.” Several fans think he looks like a young Leonardo DiCaprio, though, while another suggested he favors the late Heath Ledger. One fan even hilariously mistook the teen for “Kristen Stewart with short hair.” And we can actually kind of see it now that it’s been pointed out. They both have excellent bone structure.

Who Deacon most resembles may be in question, but the fact he has grown up is decidedly not. In further proof, he introduced his girlfriend, Marine Degryse, via Instagram earlier this year. He even dropped the L-word, gushing, “I love you more every day.”

Of course, the photos he shared were taken prior to quarantine. Since lockdown, he’s been separated from Degryse — a fact Witherspoon admitted in April has been tough for the teen. “[He] can’t see his girlfriend,” she revealed on Miley Cyrus’s Instagram Live show Bright Minded: Live With Miley, adding that it had Deacon “feeling really isolated.”

Hopefully, quality time with his family has helped Deacon cope. Judging by his latest Instagram post, he seems to be faring okay now. He even teases something exciting in the works. “Big stuff OTW,” he captioned a snapshot of himself standing in what looks to be a makeshift studio.

Hmm, he obviously looks like his parents. Maybe he’s following in their entertainment footsteps, too!

Before you go, click here to see other celebrity sons who look like their fathers.