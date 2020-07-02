If you missed the gritty MMA drama Kingdom during its original run from 2014 to 2017, you probably won’t now that it’s on Netflix — and the streaming giant has Kelly Ripa to thank for the inevitable uptick in viewership. The show hit Netflix on Wednesday and, since Mark Consuelos guest-stars in it, she promoted it to her nearly 3 million Instagram followers. Her genius PR plug? Another shirtless photo of her ripped husband, along with two of his Kingdom co-stars (also shirtless). Once again, Ripa has proven she’s the best publicist Consuelos could ever hope for.

Ripa took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to hype up her husband’s Netflix appearance. “KINGDOM is out on @netflix today! Warning: This show is brilliantly written, beautifully acted and jam packed with male nudity,” she teased. “You’ve been warned.” She attached two photos for effect. The first shows a shirtless Consuelos front and center. He’s flanked by his also shirtless Kingdom co-stars Jonathan Tucker on the left and Mac Brandt on the right. The second snapshot shows Consuelos in the show, in a shirt. Ripa has placed a “King” label by his head.

Consuelos played ex-fighter Sean Chapas on the series. Did we mention it also starred Nick Jonas? Thanks for opening our eyes to this stellar series, Kel. We know what we’ll be binge-watching this weekend.

This isn’t the first time Ripa has shamelessly (no judgment here) promoted Consuelos using shirtless photos of his chiseled physique. In fact, she takes pride in posting thirst-trap-snapshots of her husband. She may not officially get paid to be his PR agent, but that doesn’t stop her from being a master at it.

In recent weeks, it isn’t just Ripa’s shirtless photos of Consuelos that are getting attention, though. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has also been sharing glimpses of the couple’s New York home — and fans want to see more of that, too. In an Instagram story shared earlier this week, she offered the tiniest sneak peek at their bathroom. Last week, it was a picture of the couple hanging out on their porch.

And, let’s be real, with the daily barrage of bad news we’re used to now, we’ll take all the real estate teases and shirtless-Consuelos-selfies we can get.

