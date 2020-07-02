Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly giving their relationship another try. It seems that the 29-year-old NBA player has been trying to prove himself to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who, according to a source, open to making things work.

The former couple who share 2-year-old daughter True are “giving their relationship another try,” according to People. “Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True.”

The reality star who just celebrated her 36th birthday was seen at her “pink themed” party looking quite cozy with Thompson — the two “acted like they were back together,” according to the onlooker.

Kardashian shared a few photos from her birthday soiree captioning “Family” while Thompson took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute writing, “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Thompson said of his daughter’s mom.

“I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️.”

And reports of the two reconnecting comes not long after the reality star was rumored to be pregnant with Thompson’s second child after Khloe teased she wanted daughter True to have a sibling and there was talk of using Thompson’s sperm.

The internet went ablaze over the pregnancy rumors and potential of the couple reconciling causing Khloe to hop on Twitter writing, “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

And while the KUWTK star and Thompson haven’t publically opened up about officially being back together it’s clear fans got a whiff and aren’t pleased about Khloe giving Thompson another shot after more than one cheating scandal — to which the Kardashian clapped back on Twitter writing, “Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

