Is it just us, or does it feel like a million years have passed since Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep graced our screens in HBO’s Big Little Lies? In real-time, it’s been one incredibly long year — but there’s hope on the horizon. In her latest interview, Kidman gives new details on her next collaboration with Streep. And, bonus, she hints that the forthcoming film (a musical!) won’t be the last time the two co-star.

Kidman opened up to fellow Aussie and longtime friend Russell Crowe for Variety’s new installment of its “Actors on Actors” series. When Crowe asked what it was like working with Streep on Big Little Lies, Kidman sang her co-star’s praises. “She’s very similar to how we work, in the sense that she melts into it. Every take is different. She’s like quicksilver. You would love her.”

Then, Kidman teased what’s next for the pair. “We’ve just done a big musical together, which was the complete opposite of Big Little Lies, where we are singing and dancing and being absolutely ridiculous,” she revealed. “It was called The Prom, and Ryan Murphy directed it. We still have three more days to shoot.” And for what it’s worth, IMDB has the movie’s status listed as “post-production, expected 2020.”

Pretty exciting, right? The movie’s official description reads, “A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.” All of that and it’s a musical? It’s official — we’re counting down the day to this Kidman-Streep collab.

With any luck, we won’t have to wait too long. Plus, perhaps by the time The Prom is released, production will have resumed on other projects. When asked by Crowe how many times she’s worked with Streep, Kidman noted three: 2002’s The Hours, BLL and, now, The Prom. But if she has any say in the matter, that number will continue to grow.

Kidman joked that she requested a 10-movie-Streep-co-starring-clause when the two first started working together. And while we wish that was true, she does at least give us a little morsel of hope to cling to, hinting, “There’s a lot more to come.”

