If you weren’t familiar with August Alsina before, you likely will be after today. The singer, 27, has made a wild claim that he and Jada Pinkett Smith had a years-long affair — and the entire relationship was personally approved by Pinkett Smith’s husband of more than two decades, Will Smith. But Pinkett Smith’s reps want to set the record straight about Asina’s allegations and, accordingly, have responded with a short but definitive statement.

So, what’s the verdict? Well, reps for Pinkett Smith insist Alsina’s claims are “absolutely not true.” To recap, Alsina sat down for a conversation with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee to promote his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy and its accompanying five-part docuseries. He told Yee he’d been negatively affected by speculation over the rumored affair, saying, “I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong.”

To that end, Alsina claimed he and Pinkett Smith had an affair, and it wasn’t even secret. He explained, “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation… he gave me his blessing. And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody. Some people never get that in this lifetime.”

Alsina went on to call the admission “difficult,” alleging that walking away from the relationship “almost killed” him. And although he expects there will be blowback from the interview, he told Yee he needed to clear the air, saying, “It’s difficult because I never want to be the person to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man.”

Pinkett Smith and Smith have been open and vulnerable in the past about growing pains in their marriage, even addressing the topic of infidelity on Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. In one past episode, Pinkett Smith refuted the idea that there had been infidelity in their marriage but admitted there had been “betrayals of the heart.”

When a relationship expert asked how those “betrayals” made Smith feel, Pinkett Smith said her husband at the time felt abandoned. Redefining their marriage as a “life partnership” helped them to get back to “the core of us that wanted to be together.”

