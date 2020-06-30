Everyone please put mama Bella in your prayers today, okay? Pregnant twins Nikki and Brie Bella gave a health update on mom Kathy Laurinaitis today, and it’s clear that these two moms-to-be are wracked with anxiety about their own mom’s condition. Laurinaitis is now undergoing brain surgery for a recently discovered tumor, and the Bella twins are hoping to have the all clear as soon as this evening. But the worst possible case is looming in their minds: that Laurenaitis might never get to meet her two new grandkids.

Nikki and Bella both took to Instagram to share their prayers and ask their fans to keep Laurinaitis in their thoughts. “Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way,” Nikki wrote. “Just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon.”

Nikki explained that her mom had been experiencing paralysis on her face for some time, and they’d now realized it was due to a mass on her brain stem. “Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face,” Nikki explained.

“They realized she doesn’t have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem…..couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night,” Brie added. “She’s a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today. Love you Mom.”

Nikki and Brie Bella announced their pregnancies in January, and both are expected to have due dates some time this summer. We’re wishing the whole family health and peace of mind as they navigate pregnancy, a pandemic, and now brain surgery. If they can make it through this, they can make it through anything.

