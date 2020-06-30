Five years after hanging up his Grey’s Anatomy scrubs, Patrick Dempsey is channeling Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd once again. This time, though, it isn’t for a flashback episode of the iconic medical drama or any other onscreen cameo. Rather, Dempsey dropped a McDreamy line familiar to any self-respecting Grey’s fan in an effort to help promote wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. And when Derek Shepherd gives you medical advice, you take it. Right, fandom?

Dempsey took to Instagram on Monday to deliver his especially McDreamy message. In a close-up photo, Dempsey’s famous visage is easily recognizable — those eyes, that hair — peeking out from atop a black-and-white checkered face mask. His caption? “It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives.” To make his message even more clear, he added the hashtags “WearAMask,” “COVID19” and “YourActionsSaveLives.” The message echoes the general sentiment shared by Dempsey over the weekend. On Saturday, he posted a video of Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking on the importance of everyone doing their part to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

If it’s been a minute since you watched Grey’s, just know that Dempsey’s caption was a phrase used often by his beloved character prior to performing surgery on the show. The only thing that could make Dempsey’s message break the internet more is if he managed to find a face-mask in McDreamy’s signature ferry boat scrub cap print.

Dempsey’s message comes on the heels of surges across the U.S. in positive cases of COVID-19. He joins other celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in encouraging the use of face masks to help flatten the curve.

But wearing a face mask isn’t the only way Dempsey has been modeling exemplary pandemic behavior. Back in April, his former Grey’s co-star Eric Dane (aka McSteamy) posted a selfie of the pair on a socially distant hike together. “Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart,” Dane wrote, much to the delight of the fans everywhere.

