Were you hoping to have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak at a future event? Too bad, you (probably) can’t afford it. The dynamic Sussex duo recently signed with esteemed speaking agency Harry Walker Agency, and are set to be making an astronomical amount per speech, with speaking fees matching those afforded to fellow celeb speakers like Michelle Obama or Oprah Winfrey. Obviously, the words of Meghan, Michelle, and Oprah are all worth their weight in gold, but we didn’t realize just how many institutions are willing to pay six figures for the privilege of hearing them. That’s right: Meghan and Harry could be earning up to $1 million — per speech.

Town & Country first revealed Meghan and Harry’s affiliation with the Harry Walker Agency, a company with a reputation for big-ticket speakers and the price tags to match. A source told the outlet that the Sussex couple is hoping to speak to issues of social justice, environmental degradation, and mental health, “as well as the intersectional nature of these issues.”

“The conversations will relate to topics that are important in their lives and in the world,” the source added. The couple has faithfully championed mental health issues in particular for years, and while the million-dollar fee may be intimidating, we’d be shocked if Meghan and Harry didn’t also provide free channels of communication to engage with them.

Meghan and Harry may be global celebrities with a bigger spotlight than most celebs dream of, but they’ve also prided themselves on being accessible to the communities they support. Just this week, the couple was spotted volunteering at gang rehab facility Homeboy Industries — and we’re pretty confident they didn’t write a six-figure check to get them there.

As always, we support this couple in their endeavor to thrive without the help of the royal family. And if you were ever wondering how once-famous people remain rich for the rest of their lives, I think we just found out.

