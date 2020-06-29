EntertainmentCelebrities

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Looked at Marriage Differently the Second Time Around

Nearly two years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck said “I do” in an intimate East Hamptons ceremony. And while their marriage hasn’t always been conventional (hello, separate homes), it has seemed happy so far. But as the Goop maven, 47, tells it in a new interview, there was a time she believed she would never find love again — so, when she did and it led her back down the aisle, she looked at it differently than her first marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

In March 2014, Paltrow and Martin announced to the world that they’d decided to “consciously uncouple” after a decade of marriage. By the fall of that year, Paltrow would be dating Glee co-creator Falchuk, whom she met on the set of the musical series. “It was a wonderful surprise,” Paltrow told HEAT! Magazine. “I didn’t necessarily think that falling in love again would happen for me.”

Paltrow continued, noting that her perspective on marriage shifted going into her second. She explained, “I think when it happens to you when you’re a bit older, you place a value and an importance on it that you don’t when you’re in your 20s, because at that age you don’t know the difference yet. I’ve been very lucky.”

Year one, done 💙

While Paltrow hasn’t expressed that particular shift in perspective before, she has opened up about her romantic skepticism post-divorce in the past. Speaking to Marie Claire in 2018, she shared some of those doubts. “For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids. What’s the point? And then I met this incredible man who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to,” she said. “I’m very much the marrying kind. I love being a wife. I love making a home.”

One thing she brought into her second marriage? The idea that marriage is a living, breathing thing that needs to be nurtured. “I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor,” she told the magazine. “Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it — I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after.”

