Gabrielle Union Just Shared the Cutest Pics From Daughter Kaavia’s At-Home Photoshoot

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James is just too cute for words. On Saturday, June 27, the mom-of-four took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the toddler in what looks to be a spontaneous photoshoot and we can’t stop smiling as we scroll through these pics.

Kaavia is seen wearing the most adorable onesie and headband while holding up her pointer finger in the first photo making it clear she already is very comfortable in front of the camera.

All The Moods @kaaviajames

“All The Moods” mom Union captioned — which after scrolling through, you’ll realize couldn’t be a more accurate description of the photo series. From boss to playful to sass to curious, Kaavia is serving up all the moods and we can’t get enough.

And this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kaavia’s big personality shine through. Just take a look at this dance video from Thursday which Union shared on Instagram writing, “@kaaviajameswade is always down for a dance break. 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾🤣🤣🤣 #KaavAlwaysOnBeat #BlackBabyJoy”

We could watch this video on repeat for hours, and we just might.

Before you go, click here to see the most adorable celebrity kids’ nicknames. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

 

