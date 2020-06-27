EntertainmentEntertainment News

As Khloé Kardashian celebrates her 36th birthday Saturday, June 27th, she has a lot to look back on and celebrate. She stars in a hugely successful TV show along with the rest of her family. She and her sisters have launched several fragrances and fashion collections, and she has her own denim brand, Good American — not to mention her docu-series Revenge Body. But if you were to ask Kardashian what her greatest accomplishment is, she’d undoubtedly tell you it’s her 2-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Since welcoming True (or “TuTu,” as she calls her) into the world, Kardashian has brought fans along as the pair do life together. From stunning sunsets on the beaches of Bali to hanging out with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, the adorable mother-daughter duo seems to be on a mission to make every single second count. Exhibit A-Z? All of the heartwarming photos we found of Kardashian and True on the proud mama’s Instagram.

Kardashian has even come right out and explained just how profoundly having True changed her. “You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow for True’s 2nd birthday in April. “You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you. Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl.”

Aww, kinda puts a tear in your eye, right? Well, brace yourself, because these photos of Kardashian and True’s priceless memories are the sweetest.

Kicking It With the Cousins

Who runs the world…. GIRLS!!!

Kardashian and True are always down for some quality time with cousins North West and Penelope Disick. Just look at those smiles!

Ready for Their Close-Up

🤍Cheeessseeeeeeee 🤍

Two years into their life together, Kardashian and True have basically mastered the art of the mommy-daughter selfie.

Pretty in PJs

Kardashian was clearly feeling a little sentimental before bed one night, captioning a matching PJs pic, “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!”

To Kiss or Not to Kiss

🕊Soulmate 🕊

Although True can’t decide if she wants to give her mama a kiss or blow her a kiss, the sentiment is the same: pure sweetness.

“Great Morning!”

🤍 Great Morning! 🤍

Finally, we’ve solved the mystery of where the teddy bears go to have their picnic. And, we must say, this one is in good company.

Minnie & Her Mama

“My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me,” Kardashian captioned a cute selfie taken at cousin Chicago West’s birthday party. “She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed. I was melting lol. These days I’m soft.”

Bells of the Christmas Ball

🎄Merry Christmas 2019 🎄

Wearing coordinating gold gowns, Kardashian and True give the Christmas decorations a run for their money. Or, as it were, sparkle.

SKIMS Models

Me and my bunny 🐰

Not only does the duo look absolutely gorgeous in this photo, but they’re also supporting Aunt Kim by wearing cozy SKIMS loungewear.

Rocking Chair Chat

Kardashian might not understand all of True’s baby babble just yet, but one day (it happens so fast!) the pair will be having long heart-to-hearts from these chairs.

Glass Door Smooches

A glass door can’t keep these two from sharing precious kisses! “Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I’ll never ever take this role for granted!” Kardashian wrote. “Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!”

Baby’s Got Bread

Um, can we just say it is possible the literal cutest that Kardashian and True have a standing weekly tradition to bake bread together?!

Just Over Here Winning Halloween

We don’t know about you, but our mom never dressed us in costumes this cool (and coordinated) for Halloween.

TuTu & the Chocolate Factory

When True dressed up as an Oompa Loompa, Kardashian cleverly seized the opportunity to take her little sweet-tooth to a chocolate shop worthy of Willy Wonka.

Vacation Vibes

The Love of my life!!!!

Kardashian and True share another kiss, but this time set against a dreamy tropical backdrop.

But First, Selfie

Until the end of time, it’s you and I

We wouldn’t be surprised if the dictionary amended the definition of adorable to include a picture of baby True’s first pigtails.

Easy, Breezy Beauties

💌 My little Lady 💌

Sometimes you’ve just gotta sit on a stoop with your mama and enjoy the day.

Purrfection

A leopard and her cub 🐆

If you’re going to do leopard print, let Kardashian and True be your fashion role models.

They’ll Always Have Bali

Bali 10.2018 #FBF

What’s more beautiful here, the Bali sunset or Kardashian and True’s love for each other. Hint: They’re both breathtaking, but the latter definitely wins out.

Watchin’ Mama Work

Me and my baby girl @goodamerican

True gets to grow up with an incredible example of entrepreneurship, tagging along on her mom’s Good American photo shoots.

Nothing Beats That Smile

It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day 💕💕

Is it really any surprise that Kardashian looks so ecstatic posing for a Mother’s Day snapshot with her daughter? Those ear-to-ear grins say it all.

Pool Party for Two

🦄

We try not to be jealous of a two-year-old, but True and Kardashian’s poolside style gives us major FOMO.

Happy Birthday, True!

🦋

Kardashian went all out for True’s birthday, including this oversized topiary spelling out her favorite girl’s name.

“You Are My Sunshine”

Sitting in the spring sunshine, smiling at each other… it doesn’t get much better than that for this tight-knit mother and daughter.

Living the Dream

Kardashian sampled a quote from Mean Girls to caption this otherworldly selfie, joking, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

All Bundled Up

☾ Mommy and Baby True ☾

We’re relatively certain no baby ever looked cuter in a fuzzy-pom-pom-beanie-hat than True.

Walking in a Winter Wonderland

If we were Kardashian, we’d create an entire photo album dedicated to her and True’s December 2018 Christmas party ensembles.

Butterflies Are Free

🦋The Botanical Garden 🦋

Adventures are kind of Kardashian and True’s thing, and they both seemed to enjoy this one with winged creatures at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

Babes Who Brunch

Thankful you picked me 💕

In matching pastel shades, Kardashian and True look like proper ladies who lunch… or brunch.

Unicorn Twins

True set a precedent for superior costume cuteness on her first Halloween by rocking a pink unicorn onesie (just like Mom’s!).

The Sweetest Cheekies

💕 My sweet little mama 💕

Seriously, True’s cheeks are almost too sweet to handle in this early selfie of the mother-daughter duo.

Just Keep Swimming

💕 Me and my girl!! 💕

If this picture is any indication, Kardashian and True’s first swimming “lesson” was a smashing (or should we say splashing?) success.

