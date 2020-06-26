You might say Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have always lived life in the fast lane, but now they’re literally dressing for the part. In a series of photos on Instagram, Teigen showed off her entire family (plus a cousin!) wearing racing costumes. And while we have no idea where they’re racing to, we’re going to go ahead and proclaim them the winners. At cuteness. At life. At everything.

Teigen kicked things off on Friday with a snapshot of daughter Luna, 4, in a red jumpsuit with panels in the classic checkered racing flag pattern. “We racin today!” Teigen captioned the photo. She followed that up with another pic of Luna, this time modeling coordinating racing jumpsuits with her cousin, Pasha. Little Miles, 2, was snapped wearing his version of proper race attire: A Cars hoodie featuring Lightning McQueen. Of course, Teigen and Legend had to get in on the action too, posing together in his-and-hers racing suits. She captioned their photo, “Letsa gooooo.”

So, where are they gooooo-ing? In response to stylist Rachel Zoe and comedian Whitney Cummings, both of whom seem confused about the family’s racing costumes, fans offered several theories in the comment feed. Some speculated that they were showing their support for Nascar driver Bubba Wallace. Others assumed they were gearing up for some family Mario Kart gaming (in which case, goals). And one suggested the Teigen-Legend household might be getting a headstart on their Halloween ensembles.

The racing costumes weren’t the only thing Teigen shared via Instagram this week that had fans buzzing. In a Story posted on Thursday, she offered an update on her breasts following surgery to remove implants she’d gotten at the age of 20.

“I feel good, so don’t worry about me. And here’s my new boob. Yay!” Teigen said, pulling down her top to reveal how she was healing. She emphasized that everything is going “so well” post-op.

A few fans even took the opportunity to give Teigen an empowering shout-out in the comments of her racing photo. “The twins look good, girl! Bravo!” one fan gushed. And while we’re sure that wasn’t Teigen’s focus when donning her racewear, we can’t say we blame her for taking her newly downsized “girls” for a proverbial test drive.

Before you go, click here to see more adorable photos of Teigen and Legend’s family.