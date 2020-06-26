If you’re anything like us, you’ve been counting down the days until Chrissy Metz graces your TV screen again as Kate Pearson on This Is Us. But you won’t have to wait for the tearjerking drama to return to hear Metz’s beautiful voice. She just dropped a new song, and it even includes a clever nod to her quote-unquote day job.

On Friday, Metz took to social media to announce the release of her new single “Actress,” writing, “Sad break up songs make me happy and this one was good for my soul. Grateful to have written this with @nicolettehayford, @matthewmcginn, and @nathanspicer earlier this year just when I needed it. Listen to #Actress everywhere now.”

As you might have picked up from the title, the song is a clever play on words. Yes, Metz is an actress onscreen, but the song refers to a type of acting anyone who’s ever been through a breakup undoubtedly understands. “We have all had those experiences where we put on that brave face when our heart is just broken, we act as if nothing is wrong even though you’re dying inside — wanting something so desperately you don’t have anymore,” she explained in a statement about the universality of the song’s message.

In the song, Metz describes running into an ex-lover and his new lover: “Well thank God I’m an actress/He don’t know what’s on my mind/and even though I’m laughing, I ain’t having a good time/And that’s the real him happy/but for me it’s just a lie/He won’t ever know/ever know, tonight/Thank God I’m an actress.”

As Metz hinted in her social media announcement, “Actress” is personal to her. Although she doesn’t specify who the lyrics helped her get over earlier this year, she has openly spoken about past breakups. In her memoir, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, she described splitting from her then-husband of seven years, Martyn Eaden. “We’re just not the right fit,” she wrote. “But I love him, and I’m always checking in on him. I am still working on being a better ex-wife than I was a wife.” More recently, Metz amicably broke up with This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil in March 2018 and is believed to have split from composer boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld last year.

Regardless of who Metz’s muse for “Actress” was, she’s understandably just excited to have her music “out in the world.” The song, along with her recent release “Talking to God,” will be featured on Metz’s upcoming debut album for EMI Records Nashville.

Before you go, click here to see which celebs have suffered breakups in 2020.