It’s Yeezy’s world, and we’re just living in it. With the announcement of Kanye West’s new partnership with Gap, the rapper and entrepreneur is poised to take over street style on a whole new level, designing a YEEZY Gap line that will bring his bold fashions into the everyday. Kim Kardashian West, no stranger to launching apparel lines, is gushing over her husband’s latest accomplishment and pointing out a sweet link to the rapper’s childhood, reminding fans that a teenage Kanye used to work at Gap way back in the day. If we know anything about the Kardashian-Wests, it’s that they love a success story — and Kanye coming full circle here is filling Kim with so much pride.

Kanye’s YEEZY has entered into a 10-year deal with Gap, and items from his YEEZY line are expected to be online and in stores starting in 2021. On , Kim teased the apparel line and explained why this partnership in particular was so special to Kanye.

If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2020

It’s true — growing up as a teen in Chicago, Kanye used to work at the Gap. Mark Brietbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, says they’re excited to have their old employee back: “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership.”

Kanye’s line will include clothing for men, women, and kids, all styled as “modern, elevated basics.” And while it’s definitely been a while since Kanye was working a minimum wage job, it’s still plenty inspiring to see how he’s skyrocketed to fame and success in years since — and how, after all this time, he still feels a connection to Gap because of his time there. Congratulations to the Kardashian Wests!

