EntertainmentEntertainment News

Carrie Fisher’s 27-Year-Old Daughter Billie Lourd Is Engaged!

by

Congratulations Billie Lourd! The 27-year-old actress and daughter of Carrie Fisher said ‘yes’ to boyfriend Austen Rydell and is engaged. On June 25, Austen shared the news in an Instagram post sharing a few adorable moments caught on camera over the years writing, “💍💍💍 She said YES!! he captioned the post. “(Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”

The couple had dated back in 2016 and while it was unclear why the two parted ways it seems clear now that it was meant to be. Their reconnection came after her split from former Scream Queens costar Taylor Lautner in 2017 —according to People, it was Lautner who was her emotional support through losing her mom, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds in December 2016.

Following a family trip to Norway in 2017 on the anniversary of the death of her mother, Rydell and Lourd’s relationship began to heat up. And the couple began to clue us into their romance on social media.

“Best girl the world. Can’t tell you how lucky I am to have her. Happy Birthday!!!! I 💕 you!”, Rydell wrote. And on Valentine’s Day 2020, the two lovebirds seemed happier than ever.

“I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!! We’re hangin with the redwoods today,” he said beneath a photo of the two of them sharing a sweet kiss with the sun setting behind them.

Before you go, click here to read more about Carrie Fisher’s legacy. 

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher

 

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Listen! ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy

Listen! This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Just Released Your New Favorite Breakup Ballad

Listen! This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Just Released Your New Favorite Breakup Ballad

View article
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is So Proud of Husband (& Former Gap Employee) Kanye West for His New Gap Clothing Line

Kim Kardashian Is So Proud of Husband (& Former Gap Employee) Kanye West for His New Gap Clothing Line

View article
Caitriona Balfe, Lauren Lyle

EXCLUSIVE: How Outlander Star Caitríona Balfe Turned Co-Star Lauren Lyle into an Activist Overnight

EXCLUSIVE: How Outlander Star Caitríona Balfe Turned Co-Star Lauren Lyle into an Activist Overnight

View article
Nick Viall

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Viall Really Didn’t Want All White Contestants on His Season of The Bachelor

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Viall Really Didn’t Want All White Contestants on His Season of The Bachelor

View article
Chris Evans, Paul Rudd

Chris Evans Asked Paul Rudd About His Penis Size & You’ll Want to Hear the Answer

Chris Evans Asked Paul Rudd About His Penis Size & You’ll Want to Hear the Answer

View article
Emma Roberts Is Pregnant! The ‘Scream

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together

ad