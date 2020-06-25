Chris Evans Asked Paul Rudd About His Penis Size & You’ll Want to Hear the Answer

Seriously, has someone been reading my dream journal? Earlier today, professional hunks Paul Rudd and Chris Evans hopped on a video call to discuss all things Hollywood — their respective movies and TV shows, their roles in the Marvel universe, and, um, Rudd’s penis size. Now look, Rudd is obviously a gentleman and didn’t whip out a ruler or anything like that. But let’s just say this unexpected turn seriously brightened my day.

Evans’ query came toward the end of his conversation with Marvel co-star Rudd, who he was teasing about the prospect of a third Ant-Man movie. “I’m not going to be able to say anything, Chris. You know the world,” Rudd told him in Variety‘s video.

“I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. I don’t know,” Evans joked. “Paul, what’s your penis size?”

Rudd’s answer? “It’s even bigger than my paycheck.”

Have we all recovered from that comeback? No, still collecting yourself? Yeah, me too. Evans touches on some other seriously key Rudd points, like his refusal to age (“are you drinking baby blood?”) and his surprising talent for Boggle (apparently he beat out Don Cheadle and Mark Ruffalo every time). But with two actors this likable and good-looking, a lot of the interview is really just variations on a question Evans asks early on: “Basically, what does it feel like to be awesome?”

From Rudd’s replies, we’re guessing it feels pretty darn good.

