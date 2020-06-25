EntertainmentEntertainment News

Chris Evans Asked Paul Rudd About His Penis Size & You’ll Want to Hear the Answer

by

Seriously, has someone been reading my dream journal? Earlier today, professional hunks Paul Rudd and Chris Evans hopped on a video call to discuss all things Hollywood — their respective movies and TV shows, their roles in the Marvel universe, and, um, Rudd’s penis size. Now look, Rudd is obviously a gentleman and didn’t whip out a ruler or anything like that. But let’s just say this unexpected turn seriously brightened my day.

Evans’ query came toward the end of his conversation with Marvel co-star Rudd, who he was teasing about the prospect of a third Ant-Man movie. “I’m not going to be able to say anything, Chris. You know the world,” Rudd told him in Variety‘s video.

“I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. I don’t know,” Evans joked. “Paul, what’s your penis size?”

Rudd’s answer? “It’s even bigger than my paycheck.”

Have we all recovered from that comeback? No, still collecting yourself? Yeah, me too. Evans touches on some other seriously key Rudd points, like his refusal to age (“are you drinking baby blood?”) and his surprising talent for Boggle (apparently he beat out Don Cheadle and Mark Ruffalo every time). But with two actors this likable and good-looking, a lot of the interview is really just variations on a question Evans asks early on: “Basically, what does it feel like to be awesome?”

From Rudd’s replies, we’re guessing it feels pretty darn good.

Click here to see celebrity sons who look just like their dads.

Mel Gibson, Milo Gibson

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Emma Roberts Is Pregnant! The ‘Scream

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together

View article
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Just Shattered All Your Excuses for Not Wanting to Hire Pregnant Women

Amy Schumer Just Shattered All Your Excuses for Not Wanting to Hire Pregnant Women

View article
Kelly Clarkson Gets Vulnerable About Depression:

Kelly Clarkson Gets Vulnerable About Her Depression: ‘It’s a Daily Thing That I Work At’

Kelly Clarkson Gets Vulnerable About Her Depression: ‘It’s a Daily Thing That I Work At’

View article
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

This New Kate Middleton Theory May Explain Why Meghan Markle Never Fit In with the Royals

This New Kate Middleton Theory May Explain Why Meghan Markle Never Fit In with the Royals

View article
Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Thirst-Trap Photos of

Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Thirst-Trap Photos of ‘Daddy’ Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Thirst-Trap Photos of ‘Daddy’ Joshua Jackson

View article
Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones

‘Normal People’ Stars Daisy Edgar-Jones & Paul Mescal Reveal What a Season 2 Might Look Like

‘Normal People’ Stars Daisy Edgar-Jones & Paul Mescal Reveal What a Season 2 Might Look Like

ad