Judging by Jodie Turner-Smith’s latest social media activity, we’d say parenthood is working out pretty well for her and husband Joshua Jackson. In fact, her new social media tribute suggests things between the two are hotter than ever. Turner-Smith — who gave birth in April to the couple’s first child, a daughter — makes it perfectly clear whose “daddy” Jackson is through her hilarious caption. And, well, we couldn’t love this couple any more if we tried.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Turner-Smith shared three new photos of Jackson in the summer sun. In one photo, he pushes the hair out of his face. In another, he smiles off into the distance. And in the last, he stares right into the camera while he shields his eyes from the sun. He looks happy, relaxed and, you know, like the total heartthrob he is.

And while fans would undoubtedly have been content with just the pics, Turner-Smith took it one step further by delivering an added bonus: a super-cheeky, and yet still sweet, caption. “Many have called him daddy. I made him one,” she wrote, adding the “shrugging” emoji for good measure. Not surprisingly, fans appreciated the post. “What a flex,” one wrote. Another referenced Jackson’s iconic teen drama Dawson’s Creek, joking, “Joey Potter could never.”

many have called him daddy.

i made him one.

🤷🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6EOSxdLmde — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) June 25, 2020

This isn’t the first time this week Turner-Smith has shown her love for Jackson. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of her beau sitting on a bed. “Big soulmate energy. #1 daddy. Just checking in to say that,” she captioned the snapshot. “Us girls are so lucky to have ya.” Turner-Smith set that general tone back in April when she gushed that “watching [Jackson] be a father is one of the most magical parts” of becoming a parent.

The appreciation is mutual. On Mother’s Day, Jackson praised his wife for the kind of mom she is, writing, “Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father.”

Seriously, could they be any sweeter?

