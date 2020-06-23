Even though the royal family is still in quarantine, Kate Middleton still went above and beyond for her husband Prince Williams’ 38th birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge and the kids pulled out all the stops by making it “extra special,” a source for Us Weekly says since the Duke of Cambridge’s birthday fell out on Father’s Day.

So, did the father of three get double of everything? Well, not quite — but the festivities planned by his wife and kids at the Anmer Hall estate in England were better than two cakes or gifts.

“The first thing Louis did that morning was belt out ‘Happy Birthday’ to William,” the royal insider tells Us Weekly. “They each painted a picture of him on the front of their Father’s Day cards, which made him chuckle.” Unfortunately for us, we have no idea what the card looked like, but we can imagine it was adorable. Can you imagine 2-year-old Prince Louis trying to draw a stick figure of himself? Exactly.

Additionally, the Middletons play games in the garden and had a BBQ lunch, according to the source. “Kate made William’s favorite steak dish, while the kids had burgers,” they said. Plus Kate made a rainbow cake for everyone to share. The birthday man virtually celebrated with family. “Harry called William from L.A. first thing in the morning to wish him a happy birthday — and William got to see Archie!” the source explains. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry also called to wish him a happy birthday.

When it was Kate’s 38th birthday in January, the royal family went on a getaway to Mustique. Prince William didn’t celebrate his birthday at a fancy resort, but from the looks of it, he was still enjoying time with family — which seems to be all that matters to him.

