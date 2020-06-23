We all know that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have a beautiful family, but it’s not often we actually get to see them all together. But thanks to Zeta-Jones, fans are getting a rare glimpse at what life looks like for the Zeta-Jones-Douglas clan. Or at least what it looked like when the rare throwback family photo of the couple and their lookalike kids was taken.

Zeta-Jones shared the sweet snapshot on Sunday, directing it toward her husband of nearly 20 years. “We love you Michael, Happy Father’s Day my love,” she captioned the picture, which shows Douglas leaning in to kiss Zeta-Jones head. In his arms is their daughter Carys while she holds their son Dylan Michael. Sitting beside her with one arm stretched out behind the couple is Douglas’ older son Cameron from a previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

A lot has changed since those days. Carys is now 17 and her mom’s doppelgänger. Dylan Michael is 19. As for Cameron, 41, who is basically a carbon copy of Douglas, he welcomed a daughter of his own in 2017: little Lua Izzy, whose mother is yoga instructor Viviane Thibes. Still, after so many years, the family seems closer than ever — with Zeta-Jones admitting in May that, despite the less-than-desirable circumstances, she was happy to have the teens home during the coronavirus quarantine.

It’s little wonder Zeta-Jones might be feeling a bit nostalgic (hence the throwback photo), given the kind of year 2020 has been. In addition to the pandemic, the family lost beloved patriarch Kirk Douglas in February. Douglas alluded to the loss on his own Instagram feed on Sunday, sharing a photo of himself with his late father. “I miss him so much! Cherish your Dad while you have him,” he captioned the image.

While Zeta-Jones didn’t single the iconic actor out in a separate post for Father’s Day, she posted a heartfelt tribute after his passing. “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” she captioned a black-and-white photo on Instagram. “I miss you already.”

