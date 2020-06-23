Charlize Theron Doesn’t Need Marriage or a Diamond Ring to Be Happy

At 44 years old, Charlize Theron is happy — and that happiness doesn’t hinge on marriage or a future proposal. In a revealing new interview, The Bombshell star sets the record straight on her feelings about ever getting hitched or even cohabitating with a romantic partner again. As for those rumors about her being engaged to Sean Penn, well, she clears up any confusion there, too.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show on Monday, Theron shot down the idea that she and former romantic partner Penn came close to walking down the aisle. “What? That’s not true. No. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean;’ that’s such bullshit. No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated,” she clarified, adding that the two were together for “barely a year.”

And when Stern pressed further about the idea of marriage, Theron bucked back against the sexist trope that a woman has to be married to be truly content. “I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me,” said the mother of Jackson and August, whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively. “On the lives of my children, I’ve never been lonely. I’ve never felt alone.”

Plus, as Theron points out, her life is already very busy and full. So busy and full, in fact, that she doesn’t have a lot of space left for a serious relationship with anyone outside of her kids. She explained, “My life right now just doesn’t allow for a lot of room for something like that to happen, something that’s already incredibly difficult to achieve when you’re not a single mom with a career. But in saying that, there’s not this thing that drives me to [have a romantic relationship].

If by some chance it were to happen, though, don’t count on Theron cohabitating with any romantic interests. “I enjoy being set up on dates but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again,” said Theron, alluding to the fact she once lived with her then-boyfriend-of-nearly-nine-years Stuart Townsend.

So, how would Theron handle a possible future longterm relationship? She has a novel idea that, to be honest, makes a lot of sense. “To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me,” she suggested. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again. I’m too old for that shit.”

