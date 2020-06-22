Carrie Underwood is inspirational for many reasons, and eagle-eyed fans just found a new one to add to the ever-growing list. When the country superstar took to Instagram to share a bikini selfie in honor of the first day of summer, she also revealed a brilliant hack in her walk-in-closet. And although Underwood’s two-piece is cute, it’s this interior design feature that fans are going crazy over.

On Sunday, Underwood posted a photo of herself sporting a bikini from her Calia By Carrie athleisurewear line. In the snapshot, she stands in her impressive walk-in closet which — as many walk-ins do — features a center island. That’s the area fans set their sights on in Underwood’s latest selfie. “I love that your closet has a washer and dryer… smart idea!” wrote one fan. Gushed another, “Wait is that a washer and dryer in your closet? That’s genius!!!!!” Another summed up the general sentiment, writing, “Love the suit but the real winner in this photo is her washer and dryer in her closet.”

While Underwood’s closet is pretty massive (check out the backlit shoe-shelves), the beauty of this idea is that it wouldn’t require a ton of square footage. You don’t even need a center island, and you could always go with a stackable washer-dryer set to save space. So, once again, thanks for the inspo, Underwood!

The first day of summer wasn’t the only thing Underwood celebrated over the weekend. She also shared a heartwarming Father’s Day collage on Instagram. “How blessed am I to have 2 amazing fathers in my life?!?! To my dad: you think I’m strong. You think I’m fearless… even when I’m at my weakest. You always see the best in me when I can’t. I want to be the girl you think I am. Love you, Daddy!” Underwood started her tribute.

The second half she devoted to her husband of 10 years, Mike Fisher. “Thanks for loving on all of us so well. Isaiah and Jake want to be just like you and I can think of no better example of what a father’s love should look like,” she wrote, adding. “We love you!”

