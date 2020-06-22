EntertainmentEntertainment News

Disney+’s ‘Hamilton’ Trailer Is Finally Here, & It Was Definitely Worth the Wait — Watch!

by

Look around, look around at how lucky we are because the first official Hamilton trailer for Disney+ is here! And even if you saw (and loved, obviously) Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, you’ll want to see this. If you didn’t catch the popular production onstage, well, you’ll finally start to understand what all the buzz has been about — just ahead of Hamilton’s July 3 release on Disney’s streaming platform.

ICYMI, fans understandably went wild when it was announced Hamilton was being filmed with the original cast for a special streaming version. The theatrical release was set for October 2021, which felt like ages away but still something incredibly exciting to look forward to. Then the novel coronavirus came, so Disney decided to give fans a bit of good news: Hamilton would skip the theatrical debut and drop more than a year ahead of schedule on Disney+.

Of course, a huge part of the intrigue surrounding the film version of the musical was whether viewers would feel as though they were watching the epic first run on Broadway. Now, as revealed by the first-look trailer, it’s clear we will. The “movie” is, indeed, a professional live recording of the show as it took place at New York City’s Richard Rogers Theater in June 2016.

But here’s a pertinent heads-up for those of you who were banking on using Disney+’s free trial to watch Hamilton — that’s not an option anymore. Over the weekend, Disney announced it has ended its free seven-day promotional trial for Disney+.

“The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own,” a rep for Disney said in a statement. In other words, now that Disney+ has 54.5 million subscribers worldwide, they don’t really need a gimmick to lure in customers.

If you’re dying to watch Hamilton (which, same), you’ll have to subscribe to the service. On the plus side, it’ll only set you back $6.99 per month. Then you can replay Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece as many times as you want and, really, can you even put a price on that?

Before you go, discover the meaning behind some of Hamilton‘s lyrics.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
'Married at First Sight' Alums Greg

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Married at First Sight’ Alums Greg & Deonna Admit They’ve Got Babies on the Brain

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Married at First Sight’ Alums Greg & Deonna Admit They’ve Got Babies on the Brain

View article
Surprise! Dennis Quaid & ‘Stunning Bride’

Surprise! Dennis Quaid & Laura Savoie Secretly Eloped in Santa Barbara

Surprise! Dennis Quaid & Laura Savoie Secretly Eloped in Santa Barbara

View article
Fergie

The Black Eyed Peas Just Confirmed That Fergie Left the Band to Focus on Her Son

The Black Eyed Peas Just Confirmed That Fergie Left the Band to Focus on Her Son

View article
Bachelorette Clare Crawley Shares Painful Details

‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Shares Painful Details About a Past Abusive Relationship

‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Shares Painful Details About a Past Abusive Relationship

View article
Prince William Birthday

Kate Middleton Planned a Special Day For Prince William’s 38th Birthday in Quarantine

Kate Middleton Planned a Special Day For Prince William’s 38th Birthday in Quarantine

View article
Megan Fox

Megan Fox Appreciates Fans’ Support but Says She Was Never Prayed Upon in a Sexual Manner by Michael Bay

Megan Fox Appreciates Fans’ Support but Says She Was Never Prayed Upon in a Sexual Manner by Michael Bay

ad