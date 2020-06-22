Look around, look around at how lucky we are because the first official Hamilton trailer for Disney+ is here! And even if you saw (and loved, obviously) Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, you’ll want to see this. If you didn’t catch the popular production onstage, well, you’ll finally start to understand what all the buzz has been about — just ahead of Hamilton’s July 3 release on Disney’s streaming platform.

ICYMI, fans understandably went wild when it was announced Hamilton was being filmed with the original cast for a special streaming version. The theatrical release was set for October 2021, which felt like ages away but still something incredibly exciting to look forward to. Then the novel coronavirus came, so Disney decided to give fans a bit of good news: Hamilton would skip the theatrical debut and drop more than a year ahead of schedule on Disney+.

Of course, a huge part of the intrigue surrounding the film version of the musical was whether viewers would feel as though they were watching the epic first run on Broadway. Now, as revealed by the first-look trailer, it’s clear we will. The “movie” is, indeed, a professional live recording of the show as it took place at New York City’s Richard Rogers Theater in June 2016.

But here’s a pertinent heads-up for those of you who were banking on using Disney+’s free trial to watch Hamilton — that’s not an option anymore. Over the weekend, Disney announced it has ended its free seven-day promotional trial for Disney+.

“The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own,” a rep for Disney said in a statement. In other words, now that Disney+ has 54.5 million subscribers worldwide, they don’t really need a gimmick to lure in customers.

If you’re dying to watch Hamilton (which, same), you’ll have to subscribe to the service. On the plus side, it’ll only set you back $6.99 per month. Then you can replay Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece as many times as you want and, really, can you even put a price on that?

