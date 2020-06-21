Kelly Ripa Posts a Sweet ‘Shout Out to the Dads’ On Father’s Day

Kelly Ripa has nothing but love for the dads in her life! The actress and talk show host added her voice to chorus of celebrities posting sweet Father’s Day tributes to social media, but in true Kelly Ripa style, she did it big — posting not just one or two pics to Instagram, but nine, and giving a shout out not just to the father of her children (that’d be hunky dad Mark Consuelos, of course), but also her own father and father-in-law.

“Shout out to the dads!,” she wrote. “Aka #daddies #fathers #pops #papa i am lucky enough to have the best father, father in law and father for my kids. Love you gents ♥️♥️♥️”

Ripa — who, btw, famously calls her husband Daddy — posted a variety of sweet photos of her with her dad, Mark with his dad, Mark with their three children, Mark with his two sons and his dad (which shows just how much the four Consuelos men look alike) and more. Ripa’s sister-in-law, Adriana Consuelos, commented on the post, writing “Beautiful memories. ❤️We are so lucky!” to which Ripa replied, “@aconsuelos we really are!”

From the way Kelly lovingly trolls her kids to the way she’s shared how she keeps her long marriage hot, we love her no-holds-barred open exuberance to life — and this post is just the latest example. So Happy Father’s Day to all of the Ripa & Consuelos men — and all the daddies, fathers, pops, and papas out there!

Before you go, check out these celebrity marriages that have stood the test of time.