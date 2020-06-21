EntertainmentEntertainment News

Royal Photographer Kate Middleton Took the Cutest Candid Photo of Prince William & the Kids

by

Prince William turns 38 on Sunday, June 21st — which also happens to be Father’s Day this year — and to celebrate, Kensington Royal released one of the cutest photos yet of the future King of England with his three kids. On the royal couple’s Instagram account, the adorable picture shows Wills sitting on a swing with his youngest son, Louis, on his lap, while Charlotte leans against his shoulder and George stands behind him The photo was captioned, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow.”

Where was Kate, you ask? Behind the camera, as it turns out! The caption continued, “The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess.”

A second image, not on Instagram, shows William sprawled out on the grass, with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, piled on his back. Prince William has been open about the challenges of homeschooling his kids during quarantine, not to mention dinnertime struggles — but in these pics he (and the kids) look happy and relaxed — total #DadGoals, honestly.

It’s not the first time this month that the Duchess has played Royal Photographer: On June 6th, at the end of #VolunteersWeek, the Royal couple’s Instagram released another candid snapped by Kate, this time of Prince William holding an umbrella as he walked with George and Charlotte.

Frankly, we’re loving loving Kate’s eye — and we hope Kensington Royal keeps these candids coming. Oh, and Prince William: Happy birthday!

Before you go, check out the 100 best photos of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Baby Archie

