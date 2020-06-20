The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez Just Welcomed a Son — & She Wants Baby Name Suggestions

The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez sure found a sweet way to welcome in the weekend: In the early hours on Friday morning, she and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, celebrated the birth of their son. It’s their second child together — daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, who was born in February 2019, now also gets to celebrate becoming a big sister.

Martinez shared the exciting milestone on Instagram, posting a photo of her with her newborn son in her arms. “He’s. HERE. ♥️ Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52 am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz.No name yet; suggestions welcome 🙂 Birth story coming soon. ✨,” she captioned the heartwarming image.

The now-mom-of-two’s call for baby names created an idea generation machine in the comments section. Some of the most popular baby boy names suggested (so far!) include Ezra, Benjamin, Oliver, and Noah.

Martinez, who had her debut on Arie Luyendyk Jr’s The Bachelor season, publicly announced her second pregnancy on Thanksgiving in late November 2019. She shared the exciting news with a family photo on Instagram with her partner alongside her daughter and was holding a photo of the baby’s sonogram in front of her. “Thankful.,” Martinez captioned the photo with her perfectly-timed reveal.

Martinez is known for her straightforward demeanor and anti-mom shaming message, and frankly we can’t wait to follow this next stage in the family’s journey.

