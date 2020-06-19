Angelina Jolie Opens up About Motherhood & Why She Had to Leave Brad Pitt

As a mother, Angelina Jolie chooses to lead by example. In anticipation of World Refugee Day on June 20, the actress shared her involvement working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, first as a goodwill ambassador and now as special envoy. Through this experience, her charitable and family life collided when she decided to adopt three children from these same regions — with six children and a diverse family, Jolie opened up about how her blended family shaped her parenting style, outlook on family values, and why she decided to divorce from Brad Pitt.

“What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share,” the Mr. & Mrs. Smith shared in an interview Vogue. “‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home, ” she continued. Jolie has done everything she can to make all of her three adopted children, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, and her three biological children Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox feel equally seen, heard, and understood.

“For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honour them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds,” she said.

And in looking out for her children, the mother-of-six explained why she needed to split from then-husband Brad Pitt. “I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision,” Jolie shared. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

