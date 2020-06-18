EntertainmentEntertainment News

Surprise! Raven-Symoné Married Longtime Partner Miranda Maday & the Photos Are Stunning

by

Ready to hear the most Raven thing of all? Our favorite former Disney star Raven-Symoné just got married! Raven and her partner Miranda Maday have now tied the knot, as the star announced on Instagram on Thursday. And their celebration of love has us bursting with joy for the bright future these lovebirds have ahead.

Symoné shared a few select snaps of her special day on Instagram, first teasing the event with a close-up of a sparkling cocktail: “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” the actress wrote. Next, she shared a photo of herself and Maday with their arms around each other, glowing with joy.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” wrote Symoné. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Finally, Symoné shared a photo of the sweet little garden where her outdoor wedding ceremony took place: “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

Maday shared her own snap of their special day, a boomerang of Symoné kissing the bride. Maday’s bridal outfit — cozy-chic white joggers, black pumps, and a pinned-on veil — deserves all of the applause, though we honestly can’t pick a fashion favorite given Symoné’s silver-studded combat boots and rainbow-hued hair.

View this post on Instagram

8PM ~ my wife for life ❣️

A post shared by 𝕄.𝕄. (@mirandamaday) on

“My wife for life,” Maday writes on Instagram. Congratulations to this beautiful couple!

Click here to see more celebrities who got married in 2020.

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
So, Clare Crawley’s Season of ‘The

So, Clare Crawley’s Season of The Bachelorette Is Actually Happening — & We’ve Got Details

So, Clare Crawley’s Season of The Bachelorette Is Actually Happening — & We’ve Got Details

View article
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Inside Blake Shelton’s Relationship with Gwen Stefani’s Three Kids — Kingston, Zuma, & Apollo

Inside Blake Shelton’s Relationship with Gwen Stefani’s Three Kids — Kingston, Zuma, & Apollo

View article
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren

Jessica Alba Shared the Sweetest Pics of Daughter Honor Celebrating Her Birthday with the Family

Jessica Alba Shared the Sweetest Pics of Daughter Honor Celebrating Her Birthday with the Family

View article
Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig & Avi Rothman Just Welcomed the Cutest Twin Babies in the World

Kristen Wiig & Avi Rothman Just Welcomed the Cutest Twin Babies in the World

View article
Michelle Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2,

Michelle Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2, Her First With New Husband Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2, Her First With New Husband Thomas Kail

View article
James Marsden in 'Dead to Me'

These Dead to Me Season 3 Theories About Ben Have Us Questioning Everything

These Dead to Me Season 3 Theories About Ben Have Us Questioning Everything

ad