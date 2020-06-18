Ready to hear the most Raven thing of all? Our favorite former Disney star Raven-Symoné just got married! Raven and her partner Miranda Maday have now tied the knot, as the star announced on Instagram on Thursday. And their celebration of love has us bursting with joy for the bright future these lovebirds have ahead.

Symoné shared a few select snaps of her special day on Instagram, first teasing the event with a close-up of a sparkling cocktail: “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” the actress wrote. Next, she shared a photo of herself and Maday with their arms around each other, glowing with joy.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” wrote Symoné. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Finally, Symoné shared a photo of the sweet little garden where her outdoor wedding ceremony took place: “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

Maday shared her own snap of their special day, a boomerang of Symoné kissing the bride. Maday’s bridal outfit — cozy-chic white joggers, black pumps, and a pinned-on veil — deserves all of the applause, though we honestly can’t pick a fashion favorite given Symoné’s silver-studded combat boots and rainbow-hued hair.

“My wife for life,” Maday writes on Instagram. Congratulations to this beautiful couple!

