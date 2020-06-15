For most kids, their wealth extends about as far as the coins in their piggy bank. But Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West isn’t most kids. The eldest of the Kardashian-West kids, North — or “Nori,” as she’s affectionately called by family — turned seven on June 15th, and she reportedly already has a net worth in the millions. How much exactly? Let’s take a look.

Obviously, it helps that North was born into a veritable Hollywood dynasty. According to CelebrityNetWorth, her reality star-turned-entrepreneur mom Kim rakes in $80 million per year and has a net worth of $350 million. And thanks to his Yeezy sneakers partnership with Adidas, Kanye recently entered the upper echelon of Hollywood earners with a net worth of $3.2 billion. So, yeah, Mama and Daddy have money to spare.

In the past, this has translated into going all out for North where presents are concerned. They reportedly dropped over $70,000 on their eldest child over Christmas. They routinely take her on exotic vacations, she’s often spotted wearing designer duds and her play area in the $20 million Kardashian-West mansion is every kid’s dream. North’s fortune goes far beyond such spoils, though.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Kim and Kanye want North to put her best financial foot forward once she leaves their home. To ensure that happens, they have already taken critical steps towards their daughter’s ultimate financial independence. To that end, North already has a trust set up in her name — when she turns 21, she’ll gain access to the multi-million-dollar account.

“[Kanye] and Kim already put $5 million each into an account for her that she can have free and clear when she turns 21,” Hollywood Life’s inside source said, adding of Kanye, “His decisions these days are for Nori and her future. He’s trying to set Nori up where she won’t have to work a day in her life. He wants her to create, innovate, and leave her mark on this world. And he’s planning for her future as we speak.”

While $10 million is definitely a fortune, 7-year-old North is in all likelihood worth much more than than. In fact, that $10 million is reportedly just “fun” money. “It’s simple. [Kanye] wants her to live the life she’s going to be accustomed to,” explained the source. “That’s just spending money for her when she reaches 21. They got a whole lot more set up for her in case something were to happen to him or Kim.”

And hey, judging by North’s recent stage debut at her dad’s Paris Yeezy show, we have a feeling she’ll be kicking in a few million of her own in due time. In addition to inheriting a sizable trust from her parents, she also seems to have inherited their talent — which we fully expect will translate into raking in the big bucks like her famous Mom and Dad one day.

Before you go, click here to see other mega-rich celebrity kids.

