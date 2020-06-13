While our current reality is not exactly what most of us would consider our ‘normal’ world, as states open up its time to find socially distanced ways to re-incorporate some of our pre-pandemic simple pleasures back into everyday life. Yesterday, Scout Willis showed that, like most of us, a store-bought iced coffee was one of her missed essentials.

To start the weekend this past Friday, she was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a summer-appropriate, all-white ensemble with a slouchy T-shirt, belt shorts, and a printed black, blue, and yellow face mask. She accessorized with Converse 70 high tops in navy.

This California sighting comes after the 28-year-old actress decided to quarantine in Idaho with mother, Demi Moore, her two sisters, Rumer and Tallulah and half-sisters, Evelyn and Maybel. While the blended family was taking cute Instagram photos, Moore and Willis’ middle child explained to Page Six why Willis decided to self-isolate with his ex instead of his current wife, Emma Heming Willis. The Moonrise Kingdom star clarified that Willis needed to stay in Los Angeles with the couple’s daughter, Mabel, to take care of a medical emergency. Their original plan was for the entire family to spend the quarantine period in Idaho together.

Despite divorcing two decades ago, Moore and Willis continue to set an example for co-parents everywhere. They put the kids first and support each other, even when it would be difficult for most. The actress even went to support her ex-husband and attended his 10-year anniversary party with his current wife back in March 2019. Moore also demonstrates how one can acknowledge personal shortcomings without sacrificing her relationship with her daughters.

Bruce also consistently shows that his children are his priority. While under quarantine in Idaho, Willis played hairdresser and helped his daughter, Tallulah to shave her head, which his eldest daughter, Rumer,captured on video and shared on Instagram.

Although it seemed that the large family had a lot of fun in this more laidback environment, it seems that, with the lockdown’s persistence and this Los Angeles sighting, that the Willis couple and his daughters are now back in their West Coast home.

