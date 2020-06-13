EntertainmentEntertainment News

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm’s First Steps With Other Family Milestones

by

It’s an exciting moment when children take their first steps. For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, this important milestone came for the fourth time in the couple’s relationship when Psalm achieved this goal. Kardashian took to Instagram to share the exciting news with two photos of herself with her youngest child, who turned one on May 10 of this year. The images captured the duo with the Skims founder sitting on a fuzzy chair, holding her son in a neutral-tone plush blanket. In the second frame, Psalm decides to connect with her star mom’s 175 million follower audience with stares straight into the camera for this adorable photo opportunity. She captioned the post: “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!”

A few weeks back, the couple commemorated another huge milestone. On May 24, Kardashian and West celebrated six years of marriage. For the occasion, parents of four appear to have had a quarantine dinner from which the KKW Beauty founder shared an Instagram post to highlight the event.

Kardashian captioned the image of her hugging her husband, “6 years down, forever to go. Until the end.” Since this day in 2014, the entrepreneurial duo has had three children together: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The couple’s first child, North West, was born nearly a year prior and will be celebrating her seventh birthday this upcoming Monday, June 15.

In anticipation of honoring this special day, on her Instagram Stories, Kardashian shared the story of when she found out that she was pregnant with her first daughter. She shared, commenting on a photo of her with West at Hakassan, that “Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance bc I was freaking out! He took me to Hakassan and then Haagen Daz to make me feel better.” Kardashian admitted that she was initially shocked by the news. From the photo, though, it is clear that her future husband couldn’t stop smiling learning that he was going to be a father soon.

Since this photo, it seems that the couple’s love and relationship continue to grow. We can’t wait to see what the couple has in store for North’s birthday celebration.

Kim-Kanye-Surrogate

For more on Kim and Kanye’s last pregnancy journey, check out all of these celebrities who had kids using a surrogate. 

