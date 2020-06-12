EntertainmentEntertainment News

Teyana Taylor Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2 — See Her Baby Bump in New Video

by

Teyana Taylor revealed Friday, June 12 that she is expecting her second child. The 29-year-old singer shared the news in the new music video for her song, “Wake Up Love”. As the video comes to an end, Taylor’s baby bump is revealed when 4-year-old daughter Iman Tayla (a.k.a Junie) lifts up her shirt to give her belly a kiss.

“We’re ready, and we’re very excited,” Taylor told People of her second pregnancy. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.”

Taylor said the video was very similar to how her husband and daughter are in real life. “What she did at the end of the video is Junie the whole time,” Taylor went on to share about her little one. “She hogs the whole baby all the time. We were in the bed and loving on one another, and she jumped on the both of us like, ‘I’m here!’ It’s the cutest thing.”

The expecting mom already has quite a few names picked out and is getting some help from Junie.”Junie has a lot of ideas,” Taylor shared. “We want to keep her as involved as possible because Junie clearly thinks that this is her baby. She talks to my stomach all the time. It’s so good to see that.”

