Faith Stowers Is ‘Vindicated’ Now That Vanderpump Rules Fired Stassi Schroeder for Racist Behavior

Vanderpump Rules has just fired two of its original cast members over racist behavior: Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, fan favorites whose departure threatens the future of the show. (Two newcomers, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were also let go for racist tweets that resurfaced in 2019.) Faith Stowers, a one-time VPR cast member who was harassed and bullied by much of the staff, spoke out again last week about a 2018 incident in which Schroeder and Doute filed a false police report against her — their only Black coworker — after “recognizing” her in a video. (It wasn’t her.) This is not the first time Schroeder has been accused of racism, and she issued an apology in 2017 for racist remarks she made on her podcast. But it seems Bravo is finally coming down hard on employees with a history of racist behavior, and Schroeder is out.

Stowers faced many challenges with the Vanderpump Rules cast, as do many new members joining the close-knit group. But Stowers’ affair with Jax Taylor left her completely isolated and attacked by those who viewed her as “the other woman” who had hurt Taylor’s girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. And the fact that Stowers was the only Black costar certainly didn’t help, with the reality star recalling racist comments from costar Cartwright as well, like a reference to “nappy” hair.

Now that Schroeder and Doute have faced consequences, Stowers tells Page Six she feels “vindicated,” and has real hope for the future: “Studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward,” she said. “Now I’m seeing Bravo follow suit, releasing women that have given crazy ratings for them because they want to be on the right side of history. And I’m seeing people are finally hearing us.”

When Stowers heard the news, she had just finished a moment of prayer — and she swears God spoke to her in that moment.”I was in the middle of prayer and I felt a sense of — I know it sounds corny — I felt a sense of glory. I felt God’s presence and I’m seeing now [that the news has been revealed] maybe that is what that was. He gave me a sign of optimism meant to be hopeful and showing that all of this was worth it.”

Schroeder and Doute reported Stowers to the police in 2018 after watching a Daily Mail video of a Black woman accused of drugging and robbing her victims. Schroeder then went on to brag about the encounter on her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, proudly explaining her and Doute’s “detective” work. Meanwhile, Doute posted the video to her own Twitter page, writing: “Look familiar?”

Of course, the woman wasn’t Stowers, and Doute and Schroeder’s actions had baselessly endangered Stowers’ life and livelihood. Though she’s no longer affiliated with the show, Stowers still faced the same hesitation all Black people do before reporting racism, fearing the inevitable backlash and counter-claims, those who will tell her it was wrong to speak up.

“I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything,” Stowers said. “I’m glad I did.”

