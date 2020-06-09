Channing Tatum & Jamie Foxx Pay Their Respects at George Floyd’s Funeral

On Tuesday, Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx attended the funeral of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has sparked the biggest wave of civil rights activism since the 1960s. While 46-year-old Floyd’s death is only one in a string of examples of police brutality against Black people, his passing — and the video of it that circulated — prompted many across the world to take a stand against racism for the very first time. Something about Floyd’s death spoke to each of us, from his last calls for his late mother to the videos of his young daughter at protests today. Floyd’s family hosted a funeral in Houston, Texas for all who wanted to pay their respects, and Tatum and Foxx were spotted seated together among the congregation.

Reverend Al Sharpton performed the service at Tuesday’s event, which took place at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Tatum and Foxx, seated together, were seen looking on somberly, both wearing masks: Tatum’s a plain white, while Foxx’s said “George Floyd.”

Both Tatum and Foxx have spoken out on social media about racial injustice and police brutality in the past days and weeks. Tatum has focused on sharing resources for white people looking to educate themselves on white privilege and how to respond appropriately to witnessing racist acts. Foxx has shared updates on protests worldwide as well as his personal experiences, sharing yesterday that he was proud to have his daughters alongside him while still fearing for their safety as Black women in America.

“Having my kids with me at the protest was bitter sweet. Having them watch the world come together was beautiful,” he wrote. “But having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking… let’s change the world so they don’t have to live in it the way we have been.”

Heartbreaking is right. Black kids hear Black Lives Matter and they have to learn why that needs to be said. And if we want the cycle to stop, we have to fight for more change right now. Showing solidarity, sharing resources, and attending protests like Tatum and Foxx are a great way to start — but there are so many ways to get involved and help dismantle racist structures once and for all.

