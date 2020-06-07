EntertainmentEntertainment News

Meghan King & Jim Edmonds’ Twins Get Two 2nd Birthday Celebrations Amid Divorce

by

For these kids, two always is better than one.

While filing for divorce, reality TV star Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds each held separate celebrations in honors of their twins’ second birthday.

On Friday, for Hayes and Hart, their mother shared a heartfelt Instagram post with her holding the birthday boys while standing next to their older sister, King’s daughter, Aspen. In the caption, the reality television star spoke about their individual, admirable qualities and wrote: “Hayes and Hart are TWO! Hayes is compassionate, curious, shy, loves playing rough, and carries a bat wherever he goes. Hart is resilient, outgoing, courageous, the biggest mama’s boy ever, and takes no smack from nobody.”

She continued: ” “These bundles of joy magically turned into toddlers 💫 Maybe now I can actually savor the moments a little bit instead of just trying to survive them 😜 Here’s to TWO being TWO, Happy birthday, boys!”

Edmonds also shared a glimpse into his celebration for his sons. On Instagram, he posted photos of the twins alongside their birthday decorations and candy-covered cake. While his social media account currently is private, according to PEOPLE, he captioned the photos and wrote: “Happy 2nd birthday to my boys. What a day. Couldn’t have been done without help,” the former MLB player wrote in his Instagram post, tagging his au pair and new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor. “Thank you @kortnieoc @nahocl and Gram Katie…”

King and Edmonds are separated undergoing the divorce process after splitting in October 2019. While the two are navigating a thorny journey as they cut ties as a couple, it is refreshing to see them keep their children’s milestones at the forefront of their former relationship.

For any family in your life going through this difficult process, here are some children’s books on divorce so kids know that they’re not alone. 

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
A protestor wears a mask honoring

Just Married Couple Joins Black Lives Matter Protest for Wedding Celebration

Just Married Couple Joins Black Lives Matter Protest for Wedding Celebration

View article
10 Things You Should Know About

10 Things You Should Know About Jessica Alba’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Honor

10 Things You Should Know About Jessica Alba’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Honor

View article
Premiere of FX's 'American Crime Story

Jordana Brewster & Andrew Form Commit to Co-Parenting After Discreetly Separating

Jordana Brewster & Andrew Form Commit to Co-Parenting After Discreetly Separating

View article
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23:

Jill Duggar’s Driving and Parenting Skills Put Under the Microscope on Social Media

Jill Duggar’s Driving and Parenting Skills Put Under the Microscope on Social Media

View article
Girl at Black Lives Matter protest

Video of 7-Year-Old Protestor Wynta-Amor Rogers Goes Viral — for Good Reason

Video of 7-Year-Old Protestor Wynta-Amor Rogers Goes Viral — for Good Reason

View article
black-lives-matter

Children Ask Heart-Breaking Questions During Sesame Street/CNN Special on Racism

Children Ask Heart-Breaking Questions During Sesame Street/CNN Special on Racism

ad