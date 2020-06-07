For these kids, two always is better than one.

While filing for divorce, reality TV star Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds each held separate celebrations in honors of their twins’ second birthday.

On Friday, for Hayes and Hart, their mother shared a heartfelt Instagram post with her holding the birthday boys while standing next to their older sister, King’s daughter, Aspen. In the caption, the reality television star spoke about their individual, admirable qualities and wrote: “Hayes and Hart are TWO! Hayes is compassionate, curious, shy, loves playing rough, and carries a bat wherever he goes. Hart is resilient, outgoing, courageous, the biggest mama’s boy ever, and takes no smack from nobody.”

She continued: ” “These bundles of joy magically turned into toddlers 💫 Maybe now I can actually savor the moments a little bit instead of just trying to survive them 😜 Here’s to TWO being TWO, Happy birthday, boys!”

Edmonds also shared a glimpse into his celebration for his sons. On Instagram, he posted photos of the twins alongside their birthday decorations and candy-covered cake. While his social media account currently is private, according to PEOPLE, he captioned the photos and wrote: “Happy 2nd birthday to my boys. What a day. Couldn’t have been done without help,” the former MLB player wrote in his Instagram post, tagging his au pair and new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor. “Thank you @kortnieoc @nahocl and Gram Katie…”

King and Edmonds are separated undergoing the divorce process after splitting in October 2019. While the two are navigating a thorny journey as they cut ties as a couple, it is refreshing to see them keep their children’s milestones at the forefront of their former relationship.

