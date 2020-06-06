Brie & Nikki Bella to Throw the Ultimate Baby Shower

With only a week apart between their due dates, twin sisters, Brie and Nikki Bella have been thoroughly documenting their pregnancy journeys together. The former sister, who is expecting her second child in the coming weeks, shared that they both have partnered with Unicef to give back to mothers around the world in need. The retired professional wrestler took to Instagram to share the charitable news.

For the announcement photo, Bella posted an image of her and her daughter, Birdie, wearing coordinating red dresses. The mom wore the Positano Maxi dress from Nightcap clothing in Sangria and can be purchased here. Birdie wore a red floral-printed dress with ruffled sleeves.

The caption begins with Bella expressing the joy and fulfillment that motherhood brings her. She said: A mother’s love goes a long way ❤️ Mothers are the first teachers, role models, and givers to our children. They even learn how to love from us💕 The most important role I’ve ever had and my favorite one too. Can’t wait to be a mother to two!!” And continued “I’m joining @thenikkibella and @unicefusa to help other mothers around the world get the essentials they need. Link in bio 🥰”

For the campaign, in place of a traditional baby shower, followers are invited to buy ‘inspired gifts’ for expecting mothers around the world, which include items, such as lifesaving vaccines and playing blocks for kids. Donations are accepted, too, and go towards the humanitarian organization to support children in over 190 countries.

