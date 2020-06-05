27 Celebrity Kid Friendships You Never Knew About

Nothing’s better than having a close friend you’ve known forever, as those of us still holding on to a pre-K friend can attest. Neither of you can remember how or when you became friends (though your parents probably have a funny story about it), but one day, you’re inseparable. (And 20 years later, they can still embarrass you more than anyone you know.) For celebrity kids, we imagine having these kinds of lifelong friendships are even more important, since living in the spotlight must be overwhelming. That’s why we’re so in love with seeing celebrities’ kids form close friendships — including some BFFs you never would have guessed.

We all know that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are close, but did you know about Gwen Stefani’s son Kingston and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh? Or David Beckham’s daughter Harper and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George? These celebrity kids are going on playdates, attending birthday parties, and putting on elaborate imaginary plays for their parents to watch (or so we imagine). 20 years later, these kids will understand each other better than anyone, and it warms our hearts to see it.

Find out the most surprising celebrity kid’s friendships below.

Blue Ivy Carter & Monroe and Moroccan Cannon

Superstar mamas Beyoncé and Mariah Carey brought their kids together to celebrate the Christmas spirit, a match made in heaven.

Blue Ivy Carter & Apple Martin

Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow had a long-standing friendship, and it seems Blue Ivy and Apple have picked up right where they left off.

Luca Cruz Comrie & Pearl Osbourne

Hilary Duff’s son Luca goes on frequent playdates with Lisa Osbourne’s daughter Pearl.

Olivia Rose Hubbard & Ada James Akins

Hayley and Tyler Hubbard’s daughter Olivia couldn’t be closer with Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ daughter Ada James. Look at these munchkins!

North West & Ryan Romulus

Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North has a bestie in Kim’s publicist friend Tracy Nguyen Romulus’ daughter Ryan. Many fans have commented on how alike these two girls look — and noted a striking resemblance to Kourtney Kardashian too.

Harper Beckham & Prince George

With David and Victoria Beckham honored guests at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding, it’s no wonder their daughter Harper is close with young Prince George.

Tennessee James Toth & Rocky James Prinze

Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar are old friends from their Cruel Intentions days, and now their sons are besties too!

Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr. & Sienna Princess Wilson

Is there anything sweeter than this video of Serena Williams and Ciara bobbing around with their daughters Alexis and Sienna? No, no there is not.

Ryan Rosenberg & Marlowe Masterson

Haylie Duff’s young Ryan and Alanna Masterson’s young Marlowe are united in more than their love of fresh baguette.

Maxwell Drew & Wilder Frances

Jessica Simpson is living the dream: her bestie CaCee Cobb has a daughter around the same age as Simpson’s daughter Maxwell, and the two are well on their way to being BFF.

Dashiel Edan Anderson & Vivienne MacArthur

Ali Larter shared a sweet snap of her daughter Vivienne with co-star Milla Jovovich’s daughter Dashiel at six months old, already bonding.

Winnie Fallon & Frankie Kopelman

Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon’s daughters have been friends for nearly a decade, and Fallon first shared pictures of Winnie and Frankie on his show in 2013.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt & Kingston Rossdale

Gwen Stefani’s son Gavin Rossdale and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh were only five when they met for the first time.

Birdie Silverstein & Matilda Ledger

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are a well-established set of Hollywood besties — and their daughters Birdie and Matilda love each other just as much.

Gideon Scott and Harper Grace & Elijah Joseph and Zachary Jackson

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s twins Gideon and Harper are such good friends with Elton John and David Furnish’s kids Elijah and Zachary that the whole group went on vacation together.

Harlow and Sparrow Madden & Ruby and Otis Maguire

Back in the day, Nicki Hilton and Joel Madden’s young Harlow and Sparrow used to kick it with Tobey Maguire’s son Otis.

Louis Bullock & Vivian Falcone

After co-starring in The Heat, Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy struck up a friendship and brought their kids Louis and Vivian together.

Gia Francesca and Dominic Lopez & Harper Smith

Mario Lopez’s Gia Francesca and Dominic got acquainted with old co-star Tiffani Thiessen’s daughter Harper.

Dashiell John and Roman Robert Upton & Oscar Maximilian Jackman

Cate Blanchett’s kids Dashiell and Robert are good buddies with Hugh Jackman’s son Oscar, with stories of Blanchett even tasking Jackman with babysitting all three.

Click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up, then and now.