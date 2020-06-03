Eve Gets Why Her Conversations About Race With Her Husband Are “Uncomfortable”

As more and more people join the protests to demand justice for George Floyd, people around the country are having some very tough conversations about race and anti-Black racism with their friends and family. These conversations sometimes have to be uncomfortable to ensure growth, but that difficulty doesn’t mean you should shy away from putting in the work. On Wednesday, Eve told her The Talk co-stars how she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, have been connecting with each other in the wake of Floyd’s killing by a white police officer.

“These conversations have to be had,” she said of the country’s broad push to eradicate anti-Black racism. “I am in an interracial relationship. I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I’ve ever had and vice versa with my husband.”

Eve and Cooper got married in 2014, and she and her husband are already learning from the process of discussing race together in this moment. “It’s a beautiful thing, because … I don’t know his life through his eyes,” she said of the entrepreneur. “He doesn’t know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that’s what the nation — that’s what the world — has to do. It’s gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it’s going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be OK with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.”

On her Instagram, Eve has been uplifting peaceful protesters who are coming together to demand justice for Floyd. Those people, she said, are giving her hope that the country can return from what she described as below “rock bottom.”

“How are repeating, repeating, repeating?” she asked, after referencing Eric Garner’s death, as well as the death of Radio Raheem in Spike Lee’s 1989 movie, Do The Right Thing. “The only thing we can do now is build up. I pray that we can build up from here.”

Other families are also finding ways to talk about race at a crucial time. Couple Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker used a TikTok challenge to dismantle white privilege. Other families are looking to diverse and inclusive books to pave the way because it’s never too early to talk about race — and it’s way past time to do away with racism forever.