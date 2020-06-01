EntertainmentEntertainment News

Chip Gaines Shares a Sweet Wedding Day Photo With Joanna On Their 17th Anniversary

Seventeen stylish, shiplap-filled years! On Sunday, Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary — the Fixer Upper couple tied the knot on this day back in 2003 — and to mark the happy occasion, Chip took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple on their wedding day and a sweet love note to his wife.

“Juuuust married! Everything about you has made everything about me better,” he wrote. “And 17 years later I’m still learning from and loving on the most incredible woman in the world. After all these years Joanna Lea Stevens, you really are the girl of my dreams.. Happy 17th sweet girl. I love you🎈

Since this milestone day, the couple has had five children together — sons Drake, Duke, and Crew; and daughters Emmie and Ella. (Fun fact: The couple celebrated their honeymoon in New York City and stayed at the Drake Hotel in Manhattan, which is how son Drake got his name according to People.)

And of course, beyond building a beautiful family, the couple has built a powerhouse business in Waco, Texas, with their stylish Magnolia empire (which includes Magnolia Market & Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Table restaurant, Magnolia Journal magazine, a home line with Target and more.) With all of that, we can’t wait to see what the next 17 years bring.

