Celebrities from all walks of fame are using their voices — and their social media platforms — to speak out about the death of George Floyd and to speak out about racial injustice. Adding her voice in an emotional and powerful way, Beyoncé recently released her own message, sharing her heartbreak and discussing how we can all take action.

In a video that she shared on her Instagram feed — already viewed by nearly 7 million people — the singer looks directly into the camera and says, “We need just justice for George Floyd.” There’s no music playing as she starts, no fancy production — there’s just Beyoncé, opening up in the most honest way. “We’re broken and disgusted, and we cannot normalize this pain.”

Beyoncé is talking to all of us, too: “I’m not only speaking to people of color, but if you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killing of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away.”

She continued, “George is all of our family in humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.”

Beyoncé concluded her statement with a call to action, urging her followers to sign one or more of the petitions that she linked in her Instagram bio, as well as asking viewers to “continue to pray for peace, and compassion, and healing for our country.”

The multi-hyphenate star joins the multitude of influential figures speaking out in outrage, devastation, and demanding change, including Chrissy Teigen, who has pledged $200,000 to bail out protesters, Michelle Obama, and more. If you want to help, too — head to Beyoncé’s IG bio, and also read about these four things you can do right now to demand justice for George Floyd.