The killing of 46-year-old George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has served as yet another breaking point for people exhausted by the pervasive racism and police brutality that still exist, and in many ways still define the United States.

Harrowing video footage from Monday, May 25, captured the seven-plus minutes in which police officer Derek Chauvin, who has a history of misconduct claims against him, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground, ultimately cutting off his air supply. In the video, you can hear Floyd pleading that he cannot breathe; he died shortly after the excessive use of force. Chauvin was ultimately taken into custody on Friday, but not before people around the country rose up to protest the anti-Black racism and injustice to which Black people have been subjected for centuries.

“Here’s the sad reality,” Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) wrote on Twitter the day after Floyd’s death. “What happened to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Christian Cooper has gone on for generations to Black Americans. Cell phones just made it more visible. Dismantling systemic racism in our nation starts with demanding justice & holding others accountable.” In her tweet, the former Presidential candidate referenced the anti-Black targeting and killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Abery by two white men in Georgia, as well as the threats by a white woman to call the police on Christian Cooper, a Black birder in New York City’s Central Park.

Here's the sad reality: what happened to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Christian Cooper has gone on for generations to Black Americans. Cell phones just made it more visible. Dismantling systemic racism in our nation starts with demanding justice & holding offenders accountable. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 26, 2020

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose career was halted after being effectively blacklisted by the NFL for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality, supported protestors’ “right to fight back” in a tweet he sent on Thursday. “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” he wrote. Many people on social media have pointed out the terrifying irony that Kaepernick, a Black man, was effectively punished for using a kneeling position to speak out against the very violence by Chauvin that killed Floyd.

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

Gabrielle Union, who has long spoken out against racism and other forms of injustice, has been vocal in using her social media feed to provide information, lend support to other members of the Black community, and hold both the system, and non-Black people who may be complicit in varying forms of white supremacy accountable.

“They want us to feel powerless, hopeless, terrorized forever,” she wrote in one tweet, which referenced yet another example of undue police force on a Black teen and his 90-year-old grandmother in Texas. “They expect 2 be free from consequences & accountability becuz, ya know, facts/history & what we see daily. Its all connected.” She also retweeted Insecure actor Natasha Rothwell, who said her “soul is tired” and her “heart is heavy.”

“Rest up and get back up mama,” Union wrote. “We gotchu. We got each other.” She added, “this shit is soul bruising, but we will not be defeated, together.”

Rest up and get back up mama. We gotchu. We got each other. Check on each other, this shit is soul bruising, but we will not be defeated, together. https://t.co/KrKnKmQ4ek — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 27, 2020

Union wasn’t alone in also lifting up the memories of other Black people who have been killed by police in recent weeks. She retweeted memorials for Tony McDade and Breonna Taylor, as did Kerry Washington. The Scandal star also reminded followers that they have the power to vote — a sentiment which rapper Cardi B echoed in a lengthy Instagram video.

We hold the power to bring justice to #GeorgeFloyd….VOTE — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 28, 2020

Also on Twitter, singer and actor Janelle Monaé called out white people for staying silent and not leading the fight to demand justice for their peers. “When will the majority of protests & outrage be led by white people & police officers everywhere?” she asked. “These are your people killing us. Why are OUR voices & outrage LOUDER THAN YOURS during these times? WE DIDN’T DO THIS. I’m tired of US HAVING TO DO THE WORK YOU SHOULD BE DOING.”

When will the majority of protests & outrage be led by white people & police officers everywhere? These are your people killing us. Why are OUR voices & outrage LOUDER THAN YOURS during these times? WE DIDN’T DO THIS. I’m tired of US HAVING TO DO THE WORK YOU SHOULD BE DOING. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

“I keep saying to myself ‘my god, what is happening?’,” Captain America actor Chris Evans also wrote on Twitter. “But in truth, I’m not shocked. At all. If you’re shocked, you haven’t been paying attention.”

I keep saying to myself ‘my god, what is happening?’. But in truth, I’m not shocked. At all. If you’re shocked, you haven’t been paying attention. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2020

Gigi Hadid, who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, said she was “enraged,” “sickened,” and “heartbroken” in an Instagram that quoted comedian Will Smith. “Even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more,” she said, calling out white people in particular. “Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY.”

Meanwhile, her friend, Taylor Swift, slammed President Donald Trump for using language that could incite violence against protestors. “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?,” she asked him in response to a tweet that Twitter censored because it “glorified violence.”

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Also on Friday, former president Barack Obama shared excepts from a number of his conversations with friends about Floyd’s death, and referenced the heartbreaking viral video in which 12-year-old Keedron Bryant sings “I Just Want To Live.”

“This shouldn’t be ‘normal in 2020 America,” Obama said. “It can’t be ‘normal.’ If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Jennifer Aniston continued the conversation on the silence surrounding racism and its resulting brutality. She shared an Instagram post on Saturday expressing her frustration at how these tragedies still occur in the modern-day world. Aniston wrote, “We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time – and it’s NEVER been okay.” Acknowledging the inequality in society, she continued: “As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love.” The actress concluded the caption urging followers to “Text FLOYD to 55156 and sign the @colorofchange petition to have all four of the officers who killed #GeorgeFloyd arrested.”