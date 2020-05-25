We didn’t think anything could top the cuteness of Stormi Webster’s #ChocolateChallenge, but we were apparently wrong. Because Kylie Jenner just shared the cutest video yet of her little girl: Stormi and Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago West, both 2, enjoying some good old fashioned girl talk while their moms pulled them around the neighborhood in a red wagon. It’s even more heartwarming than it sounds, particularly the part where Chicago gives her cousin-slash-BFF a super-sweet compliment.

Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the moment, posting a clip of the girls sitting face-to-face in the wagon. At first, their “girl talk” basically just entails a lot of gibberish and giggling — which, let’s face it, is adorable enough to make our ovaries hurt. As the video nears its end, though, Chicago pats her cousin’s head and exclaims, “I like your hair!” In response, Stormi politely replies, “Thank you!”

Seriously, could these two be any more precious? Every girl needs a friendship like this, right? Jenner simply captioned the video, “THESE TWO,” adding a heart-eye emoji for good measure. Kardashian West jumped into the comment feed, gushing, “The sweetest girls!” She also re-shared the video to her Instagram Stories, writing, “These two… Stormi x Chi.”

Not surprisingly, the girls’ moms weren’t the only members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to weigh in on the video. Aunt Khloé Kardashian added, “OMG!!!!! The kid babble is what I have waited for.”

We second that — and expect there will be more videos like this to fuss over in the near future. In April, a source spoke to Life & Style about the close bond shared by Stormi, Chicago and Khloé’s daughter True Thompson, also 2. “Stormi is very shy around strangers, like most kids her age, but the moment she sees True and Chicago, she just lights up. Stormi is very loving toward her cousins,” the source insisted.

That bond is probably strengthened by the fact the girls are all so close in age. Chicago was born first on Jan. 15, 2018. Stormi came next, only two weeks later, on Feb. 1, 2018. And True followed just over two months after Stormi’s birthday on April 12, 2018. Revealed the source, “The family likes to joke and call them a much sweeter, mini-version of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian].”

Before you go, check out proof that Stormi and Chi’s moms are basically doppelgängers.