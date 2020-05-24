EntertainmentEntertainment News

Kim Kardashian Posts a Sweet Tribute to Kanye West On Their 6th Wedding Anniversary

Low-key isn’t exactly Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s style, so we’d be lying if we didn’t cop to being incredibly curious about how the couple is spending their 6th wedding anniversary together today, during this time of quarantine lockdowns. No big gala party, no jetting off to Florence, Italy, where they tied the knot on this day, May 24th, in 2014, no fancy 16-course dinner out…

We’ve been creeping Kardashian’s IG for clues — perhaps West will send six dozen uniquely colored roses? Or something? — but what we’ve happened upon is a sweet duo of throwback photos posted by the SKIMS founder, and a simple, heartfelt message.

6 years down; forever to go Until the end

“6 years down; forever to go Until the end” she captioned her post.

The throwbacks appear to be from 2012 — as we spotted this snap on her IG feed posted in March, which looks similar:

Since tying the knot, Kardashian and West, of course, have created a beautiful family together — daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2; and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months. (Will there be more Kimye kiddos? Thanks to quarantine, Kardashian says no.) And while the star has joked in the past about how hard it is to get a decent family photo with four little kiddos — she even admitted she had to photoshop North into the family Christmas card photo, which may be her most relatable parenting moment ever — we were recently treated to a gem of a family photo that gave us a glimpse into their quarantine life. The photo, courtesy of Vogue‘s Postcards From Home series, shows Kardashian and her kids just goofing around on an enormous cushy couch. Almost like your family’s, except we’re guessing you don’t have a home theater room.

As for the anniversary plans, we’ll just have to wait and see if Kardashian shares any details — over-the-top or not.

Before you go, check out our gallery of 34 celebrity marriages that have stood the test of time.

