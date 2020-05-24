Things are heating up for actors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The couple have been more or less living together in quarantine, which might seem like a quick jump given they reportedly began dating in November of last year, but given the shelter-in-place orders for Los Angeles, is a pretty healthy move. And now, it seems de Armas earned another seal of approval, because she met and hung out with Affleck’s three children.

Paparazzi recently spotted the duo on a sanity walk with 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Sam, People reports, and the kids are also spending time with the couple at Affleck’s Pacific Palisades home. “He [Ben] wants the kids to spend time with her [de Armas] so they can get to know her,” a source told the magazine.

That development comes a few weeks after reports that Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner, wasn’t yet ready for the kids to meet Dad’s new girlfriend. At the time, Us Weekly reported that the actor was “understanding” about the request for distance. “[He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting [Ana].”

Garner and Affleck, who met while working on Pearl Harbor but “fell in love” while filming Daredevil, separated in 2015, and finalized their divorce in October 2018. They’ve stayed friendly for the sake of their kids, however, and the The Way Back actor clearly has nothing but respect for his ex. “When you have children with somebody you’re connected to them forever,” he told People about Garner. “And I’m very lucky she is the mother of my children.”

Now add de Armas to the picture: She and Affleck met while working on the film Deep Water (I’m sensing a trend here!) and while the duo haven’t been dating long, there have been tell-tale signs of their togetherness. The paparazzi-documented walks are undeniable, of course, but so are key clues on de Armas’ Instagram account. She recently posted a video smashing a piñata to pieces, and you can hear Affleck’s unmistakable voice cheering her on in the background. Sources are already speculating about the potential for Violet, Seraphina, and Sam to have a half-sibling in the future, but for now the duo are plenty busy with de Armas’s dog, Elvis.